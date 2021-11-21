5 cities that deserve an NFL expansion team 

Periodically, the NFL looks to scour potential cities for an expansion team. It sets off a veritable cacophony of competing interests.

Potential expansion team locations have begun offering opportunities to NFL owners, hoping taxpayers wouldn't mind using their own money to give breaks to billionaires as long as they get a team to cheer for. Others may oppose such expansion teams in their cities as a matter of principle, many a time still secretly hoping that they nab one anyway.

Ultimately, the fans are the beating heartbeat of an NFL team. Without them, the league is nothing and the NFL is mindful of that.

If they are looking for an expansion team where interest is already bubbling, they must check out the following cities.

5 cities that deserve an expansion team

#1 - Mexico City, Mexico

Passionate fans? Check. Huge stadium? Check. Previous NFL experience? Check. At this point, it is a surprise that Mexico City does not have an NFL team.

A full thirty percent of the NFL games with the largest attendances have been in Mexico City. In 1994, in a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Oilers, their was a recorded attendance of 112,000 people, the highest ever in the NFL.

Allan Bell @AllanBell247 The Tennessee Titans franchise owns the biggest single-game attendance record in the NFL.



The NFL regularly hosts games in Mexico City, and were it not for COVID-19, the Arizona Cardinals would have played a couple of games in the last two years. But rather than rotating teams there, the more than 20 million NFL fans in Mexico deserve their own team to cheer for.

If the NFL is ever looking to expand outside the U.S., and it should, Mexico City is where it should start with an expansion team.

#2 - London, UK

The International Series already takes place in London every year and now the Tottenham Hotspur stadium provides a dedicated NFL ground for the expansion team. NFL players have raved about the experience they had when playing in London and it has been uniformly positive.

The city of London is ready; all it needs is an NFL expansion team.

NFL UK @NFLUK



OVER 2 MILLION fans in attendance



Kevin Cadle ❤️



Super Bowl win



International Player Pathway Program



THAT



Opening of the



The first NFL game at



What a memorable decade it has been. 25 London GamesOVER 2 MILLION fans in attendanceKevin Cadle ❤️ @JayTrain Super Bowl winInternational Player Pathway ProgramTHAT @EfeObadaUK gameOpening of the @NFLAcademy The first NFL game at @SpursOfficial What a memorable decade it has been. 25 London GamesOVER 2 MILLION fans in attendanceKevin Cadle ❤️@JayTrain Super Bowl winInternational Player Pathway ProgramTHAT @EfeObadaUK gameOpening of the @NFLAcademy The first NFL game at @SpursOfficial What a memorable decade it has been. https://t.co/Kt1sg3kDQO

With 9 million people in London and the wider UK public appreciative of contact sports like rugby union and rugby league, there is a great expansion team opportunity in London. London could also be the gateway to further having an expansion team in Europe and gradually checking the possibility of a European division or conference.

Edited by LeRon Haire