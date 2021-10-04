5 Most controversial quotes about Tom Brady

So, where do we begin with Tom Brady? Seven Super Bowl rings with two different franchises, with the latest coming in his first year on a new team, attest that he is the greatest quarterback of all time.

Tom Brady has more Super Bowl rings than any other franchise. No team has a winning record against Tom Brady. We could go on and on. However, it seems that Brady's greatness has not been enough to prove his worth to some people, who continue to doubt him.

Here are some of the most eyebrow-raising quotes about Tom Brady.

Controversial quotes about Tom Brady

#1 - "Are Tom Brady's best days behind him? My opinion? Yes."

Nearly a decade ago, when it had been a while since Tom Brady had won the Super Bowl, Hector Longo decided to write an article stating his opinion about Tom Brady.

Keith Richmond @keithrichmond82



January 27, 2013: "Bye, bye Brady?" by Hector Longo, The Eagle-Tribune



"Are Tom Brady's best days behind him?"



eagletribune.com/news/local_new… @7RingsTommy This article is almost a decade old. 😂😂😂 Whoops Hector.January 27, 2013: "Bye, bye Brady?" by Hector Longo, The Eagle-Tribune"Are Tom Brady's best days behind him?" @7RingsTommy This article is almost a decade old. 😂😂😂 Whoops Hector.



January 27, 2013: "Bye, bye Brady?" by Hector Longo, The Eagle-Tribune



"Are Tom Brady's best days behind him?"



eagletribune.com/news/local_new…

In it, he wrote:

"Are Tom Brady's best days behind him? My opinion? Yes. He's still elite, top three or four. But he's not the best of the best any more. We've seen too much in big games the last handful of years."

Let us say, to spare Hector Longo's blushes, that his opinion has not aged well.

#2 - "Tom Brady is going to be a bum in short order."

Max Kellerman is known for his controversial takes. But none takes the biscuit as much as his famous rant against Tom Brady in 2016. He said:

"Tom Brady's just about done. It could be his next game, it could be a year from now, but he is going to fall off a cliff. Tom Brady is going to be a bum in short order."

When the annals of dire predictions are ever compiled, an anti-Nostradmus endeavor if you like, we are sure that this quote will find its justifiable place of honor.

uSTADIUM @uSTADIUM Max Kellerman: "Tom Brady is just about done. Tom Brady is going to be a bum in short order.” Max Kellerman: "Tom Brady is just about done. Tom Brady is going to be a bum in short order.” https://t.co/FW4b0yDBkA

#3 - "If this were simply about which quarterback has more talent, you'd be a fool to choose Brady."

Tom Brady has been underestimated ever since he began his career in the NFL. Jonathan Cohn of Slate said in 2001:

"The Bledsoe-Brady controversy is a perfect example of how the introduction of a salary cap has turned NFL conventional wisdom on its head. Indeed, the irony of the situation is that all the Boston talk-radio cranks convinced that Brady is a better quarterback are almost certainly wrong... If this were simply about which quarterback has more talent, you'd be a fool to choose Brady."

Well, Tom Brady would like to say hello after seven Super Bowl rings.

JBlack @Azoicia Slate 2001: "if this were simply about which QB has more talent, you'd be a fool to choose Brady [over Bledsoe]." slate.com/articles/sport… Slate 2001: "if this were simply about which QB has more talent, you'd be a fool to choose Brady [over Bledsoe]." slate.com/articles/sport…

#4 - "Brett Favre fell off at age 41… This is the year Tom Brady looks 41."

Noted Tom Brady critic Rob Parker used mathematics and analogy to rule Tom Brady out at an advanced age, saying:

“Tom Brady and Brett Favre have almost identical numbers at age 40. Brett Favre fell off at age 41… This is the year Tom Brady looks 41.”

Unfortunately for him, his mathematical calculations were wrong, evidenced by Tom Brady continuing to maintain his fitness and agility well into his 40s.

FOX Sports @FOXSports “Tom Brady and Brett Favre have almost identical numbers at age 40. Brett Favre fell off at age 41… This is the year Tom Brady looks 41.” — @RobParkerFS1 “Tom Brady and Brett Favre have almost identical numbers at age 40. Brett Favre fell off at age 41… This is the year Tom Brady looks 41.” — @RobParkerFS1 https://t.co/JrbdwONlg0

#5 - "He says he wants to play well into his 40s, but ... the Patriots look smarter each day for drafting Garoppolo in the second round this past May."

In 2014, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe declared Tom Brady was past his peak. He wrote:

"It's time to start wondering if the clock is running out on Brady's Patriots tenure a lot more quickly than we thought. He says he wants to play well into his 40s, but the way he has opened the 2014 season, the Patriots look smarter each day for drafting Garoppolo in the second round this past May."

Since then, Tom Brady has won four Super Bowls. Suffice to say; Ben did not win the argument when all was said and done.

CT @TiCraig @AdamSchefter @BenVolin “This is the end of Tom Brady” - Ben Volin Hot Take @AdamSchefter @BenVolin “This is the end of Tom Brady” - Ben Volin Hot Take

Tom Brady's reaction to controversial quotes about him

And in case you were wondering what Tom Brady's response would be to all those who doubt him, you need not look any further than this:

Also Read

We could have written more about him, but we felt the above video crystallized his response in a way that mere words could not do justice.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tom Brady will his 8th Super Bowl ring in 2022? Yes No 0 votes so far