Tom Brady's record against every team in the NFL

Tom Brady is the ultimate winner. Even those who hate him will admit that. The numbers are there for everyone to see. Seven Super Bowl wins and five Super Bowl MVP awards are both records unlikely to be replicated or surpassed.

Ring No. 7. Super Bowl MVP No. 5.@TomBrady is your @ESPYS winner for Best Athlete, Men's Sports 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FpYvXpRajt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2021

But to truly get the gist of just how dominant Tom Brady has been, you only have to look at his record against all 32 teams in the NFL. That is right, we are not comparing players anymore now; we are comparing entire teams against the great man. And somehow, Tom Brady wins every round.

Tom Brady has beaten every NFL team EXCEPT ONE 😱 pic.twitter.com/KolEAfx6DH — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 13, 2021

Tom Brady has a winning or even record against all teams barring the New England Patriots, who he hasn't faced yet in the NFL. No team has a winning record against him. The only players who can claim supremacy over him are the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, and that too only in the playoffs. Against the Denver Broncos, his post-season record is 1-3, and against the New York Giants it is 0-2.

Tom Brady's head-to-head record against all the NFL teams

Arizona Cardinals: 1-1 (all regular season) Atlanta Falcons: 9-0 (8-0 regular season, 1-0 playoffs) Baltimore Ravens: 8-4 (6-2 regular season, 2-2 playoffs) Buffalo Bills: 32-3 (all regular season) Carolina Panthers: 5-3 (4-3 regular season, 1-0 playoffs) Chicago Bears: 5-1 (all regular season) Cincinnati Bengals: 7-1 (all regular season) Cleveland Browns: 7-1 (all regular season) Dallas Cowboys: 5-0 (all regular season) Denver Broncos: 9-9 (8-6 regular season, 1-3 playoffs) Detroit Lions: 5-2 (all regular season) Green Bay Packers: 5-2 (4-2 regular season, 1-0 playoffs) Houston Texans: 9-2 (7-2 regular season, 2-0 playoffs) Indianapolis Colts: 15-4 (11-3 regular season, 3-1 playoffs) Jacksonville Jaguars: 8-1 (5-1 regular season, 3-0 playoffs) Kansas City Chiefs: 8-5 (5-5 regular season, 3-0 playoffs) Las Vegas Raiders: 6-1 (5-1 regular season, 1-0 playoffs) Los Angeles Chargers: 10-2 (7-2 regular season, 3-0 playoffs) Los Angeles Rams: 5-2 (3-2 regular season, 2-0 playoffs) Miami Dolphins: 23-12 (all regular season) Minnesota Vikings: 6-0 (all regular season) New England Patriots: 0-0 New Orleans Saints: 5-3 (4-3 regular season, 1-0 playoffs) New York Giants: 5-3 (5-1 regular season, 0-2 playoffs) New York Jets: 30-8 (29-7 regular season, 1-1 playoffs) Philadelphia Eagles: 5-2 (4-1 regular season, 1-1 playoffs) Pittsburgh Steelers: 12-3 (9-3 regular season, 3-0 playoffs) San Francisco 49ers: 2-1 (all regular season) Seattle Seahawks: 2-2 (1-2 regular season, 1-0 playoffs) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4-0 (all regular season) Tennessee Titans: 7-3 (5-2 regular season, 2-1 playoffs) Washington Football Team: 5-1 (4-1 regular season, 1-0 playoffs)

The Patriots remain the only team yet to taste defeat at the hands of Brady. The Buccaneers will travel to Foxborough to battle the Patriots in Week 4 in what is widely accepted as the biggest game of the 2021 NFL season.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar