The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were about to go into rebuild mode. The Tom Brady era was over, and the team was going to move toward a youth movement. When the news suddenly came in that Tom Brady was coming back to the NFL, everything changed. When you have the greatest of all time at the helm of your offense, there is no such thing as rebuilding, just reloading.

Brady is back, but head coach Bruce Arians decided it was time to retire and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are back and ready to catch passes from Brady, while Leonard Fournette resigned, hoping for another ring.

With the NFC wide open, the race to see who will represent the conference in the Super Bowl is on. Again, when you have Tom Brady, you are always in contention to bring home another NFL championship. While questions remain about the status of Brady's favorite target, Rob Gronkowski, one has to think that Gronk's return to Tampa is only a matter of time.

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN Bucs coach Todd Bowles said he does not have an answer on if Rob Gronkowski will play in 2022. He’s also not clear on when Gronkowski will make a decision. He’s giving him the time he needs to make the best decision for himself. Bucs coach Todd Bowles said he does not have an answer on if Rob Gronkowski will play in 2022. He’s also not clear on when Gronkowski will make a decision. He’s giving him the time he needs to make the best decision for himself.

Here are 5 crucial games that could determine the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2022 NFL season.

Week 1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

You never want to put too much stock in a week one game. Week one is a time for overreaction and panic, but the first game of the season is an important one for the Buccaneers. New coach Todd Bowles wants to get his team off on the right foot, and both of these teams will look at themselves as NFC contenders. You don't want to talk about the potential of home-field advantage in the first week of the season, but last year showed us the importance of every game.

Week 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Anytime Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are across the field from each other, it's a special game. They are two of the greatest to ever play the game, and both are hoping to lead their teams to NFL glory one more time. Brady leads the all-time series between the two, winning three out of the four games. Another early game that you can't overreact to, but it's still an important one in the NFC playoff picture.

Sunday Night Football on NBC @SNFonNBC



1. Tom Brady - 53,676

2. Matt Ryan - 53,379

3. Drew Brees - 49,712

4. Philip Rivers - 48,489

5. Matthew Stafford - 47,728

6. Aaron Rodgers - 46,559

7. Ben Roethlisberger - 44,786

8. Eli Manning - 38,379

9. Russell Wilson - 37,059 Most passing yards in the #NFL since 2010:1. Tom Brady - 53,6762. Matt Ryan - 53,3793. Drew Brees - 49,7124. Philip Rivers - 48,4895. Matthew Stafford - 47,7286. Aaron Rodgers - 46,5597. Ben Roethlisberger - 44,7868. Eli Manning - 38,3799. Russell Wilson - 37,059 Most passing yards in the #NFL since 2010: 1. Tom Brady - 53,6762. Matt Ryan - 53,3793. Drew Brees - 49,7124. Philip Rivers - 48,4895. Matthew Stafford - 47,7286. Aaron Rodgers - 46,5597. Ben Roethlisberger - 44,7868. Eli Manning - 38,3799. Russell Wilson - 37,059

Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, November 6, 2022

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A matchup between the last two Superbowl champions will tell us a lot about both teams, but it could define the Buccaneers' season in many ways. By week 9 of the NFL season, we will have a significant amount of evidence about what every team looks like. The great thing about Brady and company is that he is one of the NFL's best learners and teachers. He is a master at making adjustments, and this will be the game that either triggers those adjustments or justifies them.

Week 13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Monday, December 5, 2022

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the clear favorites to win the NFC South. But if there is a team that is going to challenge them for that top spot, it might be the New Orleans Saints. With new head coach Dennis Allen, the Saints have a variety of interesting players who could make life difficult for the Buccaneers, including former Buc Jameis Winston. This late-season divisional game will tell us a lot about the fate of the NFC South and whether anyone in the division is even close to Tampa Bay's level.

Week 15: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When you have the offensive superstars the Buccaneers have, it's easy to forget how good their defense can be. Featuring standout defensive tackle Vita Vega and a handful of talent at linebacker and in the defensive backfield, Todd Bowles' defense can win games on its own.

This late-season affair will test the Buccaneers before the playoffs. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon are a part of one of the most prolific offenses in the league. Heading into this game, all the headlines will point to a Brady vs. Burrow matchup, but it will be the defense that will have the opportunity to shine.

Edited by Windy Goodloe