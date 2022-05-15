5 scariest offensive units heading into 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL season will feature many teams with loaded offenses. As the league continues to shift more toward an offensive style of play, it's more important now than ever to have an elite quarterback surrounded by several dangerous weapons. Here are five teams with the most offensive firepower entering the 2022 NFL season.

Best offensive units entering the 2022 NFL season

#5 - Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs have finished each season as one of the top five offenses in the NFL every year since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback. Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid have been a perfect stylistic match as they continue to come up with ways to carve up opposing defenses. They will be at it again this season and looking to keep things rolling.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV We are seeing a few changes as the #chiefs move into the next chapter of Patrick Mahomes’ career. A lot of it has to do with the growth and maturity Mahomes has shown. My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork We are seeing a few changes as the #chiefs move into the next chapter of Patrick Mahomes’ career. A lot of it has to do with the growth and maturity Mahomes has shown. My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork https://t.co/XVNVbJMRRQ

One major loss suffered by the Chiefs during the 2022 NFL offseason was when they traded away superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has been one of the most dangerous weapons in the entire league over the last several seasons. The Chiefs offense would likely rank higher if Hill was still on the team, but they still have tight end Travis Kelce and a group of speedy wide receivers.

#4 - Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs

Josh Allen has quickly become one of the most elite quarterbacks in the NFL with a unique dual-threat skillset. He's one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL while also having one of the strongest arms. He is currently the preseason favorite to win the NFL MVP award for the 2022 NFL season.

The Buffalo Bills lost Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders during the 2022 NFL offseason but replaced them with Jamison Crowder during the free-agency period and Khalil Shakir in the 2022 NFL Draft. They also drafted James Cook, the younger brother of superstar running back Dalvin Cook.

Most dangerous offensive units entering the 2022 NFL season

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers offensive players

Justin Herbert was one of only two players, along with Tom Brady, to eclipse 5,000 passing yards during the 2021 NFL season. In just two seasons in the NFL, Herbert has already accumulated a massive 9,350 passing yards and 69 touchdown passes.

The Los Angeles Chargers are bringing back almost all of their offensive weapons for the 2022 NFL season and also made a major upgrade during the 2022 NFL Draft. They selected powerful running back Isaiah Spiller to add another dimension to their rushing game.

#2 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady and Mike Evans

It has been an eventful offseason for legendary quarterback Tom Brady. He initially announced his retirement, only to change his mind a few weeks later and announce that he would be returning for at least one more year. Now that Brady is back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should, once again, be one of the best offenses in the NFL.

The Buccaneers finished the 2021 NFL season ranked second in points per game and yards per game, trailing only the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady finished the year leading the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns while finishing in second place in the NFL MVP voting. The Buccaneers are loaded and ready to make another run in the 2022 NFL season, especially if Rob Gronkowski decides to join them again.

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Mixon, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

While Joe Burrow has only been in the NFL for two seasons, he's already one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He led the NFL in completion percentage last season while also ranking second in passer rating behind only NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA



Joe Burrow then proceeded to lead a game-winning drive "Just put it in my hands, it's over."Joe Burrow then proceeded to lead a game-winning drive "Just put it in my hands, it's over."Joe Burrow then proceeded to lead a game-winning drive 🔥 https://t.co/nO8yC1LCyu

Burrows leads a Cincinnati Bengals offense loaded with weapons. They were the only team in the NFL last season with a player in the top five in rushing yards and receiving yards with Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase. Throwing Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd into the mix, the Bengals have the best total group of offensive weapons heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe