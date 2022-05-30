5 most divisive players currently active to play in the NFL

NFL players are some of the toughest and most disiciplened athletes on earth. The football season doesn't just last 18 weeks, but is a continious cycle of working out, training and learning. The NFL has made a lot of money off of the physicality that players dish out and take on a weekly basis. This has made the NFL the number one sport in America and has created superstars out of the league’s top players.

With superstardom comes controversy, and the NFL is no stranger to that either. Whether it is the off-field antics of some of its players, the lack of leadership from certain owners or the league's refusal to put player safety first, controversy and professional football go hand in hand. The NFL can't even have a Superbowl halftime show without people talking about it!

NFL fans seldom seem to be able to agree on anything or anyone. Take Tom Brady as an example. He has won seven Super Bowls and holds many career quarterback records, including 91,653 passing yards, 8,542 completions and 664 touchdown passes, and yet a massive contingent of fans dispute his success at every turn.

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, here are five of the most divisive players active to play in the NFL.

5. Antonio Brown, Wide Receiver, Unsigned

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Currently without an NFL team, Antonio Brown has been something of an enigma over the course of his career. As a player, there is no doubt that few are as good as Brown. You could argue that his connection with Tom Brady helped extend Brady's career, as much as the legendary quarterback helped Brown. However, his inability to find a home after his time in Pittsburgh led to a series of off-the-field incidents, culminating in him stripping off his jersey and walking away from the NFL at the end of the 2021 season.

Many fans think his ability outweighs his controversies and would be happy if their franchise signed him, however the majority think his career is now over, or at least it should be.

Since releasing a rap album, Brown has suggested he will not be playing this season in the NFL, but if a franchise came calling, he might not be able to resist the temptation.

4. Deshaun Watson, Quarterback, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

No one will ever doubt the talent of Deshaun Watson. As a quarterback, Watson was one of the best college players of the modern era and made the Houston Texans a viable AFC playoff contender. However, Watson's off-the-field legal troubles have blurred any footballing opinions anyone may have of him.

Whether he leads the Cleveland Browns to success or not doesn't compare to the serious sexual misconduct allegations he is facing. Moreover, regardless of any future success he may have in the league, he will always be remembered for what happened away from the football field.

The Browns signed him to a colossal five-year extension of 230 million dollars guaranteed. This is the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history. Some fans are largely delighted to finally have a superstar quarterback under center for the Browns.

But this has led to outrage among others, who are shocked that a franchise would reward a player with so many pending legal problems and are concerned about the message it sends.

3. Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

When Aaron Rodgers speaks, the football world listens. When Aaron Rodgers starts dating someone new, the tabloids open up. When Aaron Rodgers doesn't show up for his brother's wedding, the sports world is left wondering. Whatever Rodgers seems to do, controversy always follows. The reigning NFL MVP is the definition of a franchise quarterback, but it seems as though Rodgers is as concerned with what he will do once his career is over (Jeopardy host? Pat McAfee co-host? Million dollar analyst for a TV network?) as he is winning another Superbowl for Green Bay.

This has led to a lot of criticism from the media and NFL fans alike, even among Green Bay Packers fans. Many fans of rival franchises obviously just love to hate Rodgers and his many storylines, while some Packers fans could do without them. However, his ability on the field has outweighed any negatives and if the quarterback can win just one more Super Bowl, it would likely silence his critics forever.

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Miami Dolphins

Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is one of the most divisive players in the NFL today. For those who remember his college days in Alabama, it is only a matter of time before Tagovailoa breaks through in the NFL.

For those who have paid close attention to his professional career so far, his relecutance to throw deep balls and glaring inaccuracies only makes him slightly unorthodox. Even more unorthodox is that he is the only left-handed throwing quarterback in the league, but he isn't really left-handed. In nearly every other task in life, he uses his right hand. His father, a true left-hander, trained him that way when he was young.

The 2022 season will be a make-or-break-it-one for Tagovailoa, now that the Dolphins have invested in making the offense a deep one. With new head coach Mike McDaniel, star tackle Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill, one of the best receivers in the game, by his side, the young quarterback is out of excuses.

A quarterback with a lot to prove, he will likely continue to receive a lot of attention from the media, with any mistake amplified under the spotlight.

"I'm very confident in my QB… the sky is the limit for that guy. Heck of a talent. Has crazy arm strength, arm talent." #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on QB Tua Tagovailoa: "Tua actually has one of the prettiest balls I've ever caught him in my life... Tua is a very accurate QB."

1. Trevon Diggs, Cornerback, Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

Throughout his first two years in the league, Trevon Diggs has established himself as one of the premier ball hawks in the game. Diggs led the NFL in interceptions with 11 last season, including two pick-sixes. Partnering with Micah Parsons, the Cowboys have two defensive building blocks that will be central to the franchise for years to come.

You don't lead the league in interceptions without having a top-notch trash-talking game, and Diggs is one of the best in football. But with that trash talk comes criticism.

For some, Diggs is a ball hawk but not a true cover corner and when you dive into the stats you can see why. He allowed the most yards to wide receivers (over 900) and allowed the ninth-most touchdowns in the league while he was targeted the third most in the league. Those are not the stats of the number one shut-down cornerback. For some, the interceptions will be enough, while for others, Diggs won't enter the elite defensive player conversation until his game is completely rounded out.

