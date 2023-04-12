5 fastest players in the 2023 NFL Draft: Explosive prospects to watch out for

With the 2023 NFL draft around the corner, league scouts are taking a closer look at all the prospects to determine who they might take.

The speed test is one of the most popular metrics for fans and scouts alike, as it translates so well from college football to the NFL. Speed is, after all, vital across all positions on the Gridiron.

So here we will rank the five fastest players in the 2023 NFL draft by their 40-yard dash times.

#5. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

40-yard dash: 4.35 seconds

Deonte Banks is a skilled and versatile cornerback with blistering speed. He’s capable of matching his opponent's release and beating them down the stretch. However, he struggles to play with poise and awareness when his back is to the football.

He isn't just a speedster, and with the right mentality, Banks has solid first-round traits and could become a CB1 in the future.

#4. Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

40-yard dash: 4.33 Seconds

The best player on the Nebraska Cornhuskers team during his time at the college, Trey Palmer is used to carrying a team on his back. He is a pacey wideout, comfortable playing inside or outside. Palmer set the Nebraska single-game record with 237 receiving yards versus Purdue.

There are some areas of his game that need to be developed, such as his tendency to give coverage too many breaks with lackadaisical routes. He also loses focus when he hears defenders closing in, something rival coaches will try to exploit in the NFL.

#3. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

40-yard dash: 4.32 Seconds

The fastest running back in the 2023 NFL draft class, Devon Achane is rapid. Achane is one of the shortest and lightest players in this draft class, so it's no wonder he is one of the fastest as well.

Achane has blazing speed and is fearless as an inside runner, though relatively small by NFL standards. He has the burst and creativity to create big plays, but durability concerns might limit the amount of carries a team will give him.

NFL draft history does not favor backs of his stature, but his playmaking potential could be tough to pass on when Day 2 comes around.

#2. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

40-yard dash: 4.30 Seconds

Jakorian Bennett wasn't initially a football prospect. Instead, he was a star track athlete in high school, and his growth spurt likely introduced him to the game.

NFL teams in need of a speedy cornerback would be grateful for the growth spurt, as Jakorian Bennett is as fast as they come.

He is more of a catch-challenger than an instinctive ball-hawk. Bennett needs to work on his coverage skills, as he sometimes plays with indiscipline, which will be exploited at the highest level.

#1. D.J. Turner II, CB, Michigan

40-yard dash: 4.30 Seconds

The fastest player by a mile coming into the 2023 NFL draft. D.J. Turner is a rapid athlete who combines speed, fluidity and superior technique to excel at his position. He is elegant with his movements from press and off-man coverage, but he is still too feisty when hitting receivers either after the catch or when challenging them.

He could work on his grit, as roughing penalties aren't a defensive coordinator's cup of tea. Turner has the tools and natural talent to become a CB1 as a nickel corner capable of matching up with shifty and speedy opponents. He has the makings to be the Sauce Gardner of this NFL draft class.

