5 former NFL players who are playing in the Spring League 2021 football season

At some point in their careers, players have to walk off the NFL field for the last time, knowing they will never put on a helmet again. However, there are some who do not let their football stories end there.

Here are five former NFL players who are still playing football in the Spring League, according to lastoutmedia.com. The league will be broadcast on Fox and Fox Sports platforms.

#1 - Ryan Mallett (Quarterback)

Does Ryan Mallett ring any bells? He played for three teams in his NFL career from 2012 to 2017. He played for the New England Patriots, the Houston Texans, and the Baltimore Ravens. He played for the Patriots in 2012 and played for the Texans in 2014 and part of 2015. He landed with the Baltimore Ravens and remained with the team until 2017.

He will be the starting quarterback for the Generals.

#2 - Case Cookus (Quarterback)

Case Cookus' career was a mirage in the desert, but technically an NFL career. He most recently spent time with the Denver Broncos. It was a brief stay where he joined Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater and Brett Rypien.

According to 24/7sports, he was signed on May 12th, 2021. According to Denver's transaction log, he was waived on May 15th, 2021. He also spent a few months with the New York Giants the previous season. He will back up Ryan Mallett for the Generals.

Case Cookus

#3 - Luis Perez (Quarterback)

Those who watched the AAF should remember Luis Perez as one of the starting quarterbacks. He also spent time with the XFL. He spent some time with a few teams during their preseasons such as the Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Detroit Lions. Information is sparse about his career in the NFL. He will back up Drew Anderson for the Jousters.

#4 - Drew Anderson (Quarterback)

Drew Anderson spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, according to Pro Football Reference. He was cut twice by them. The first time he was cut was on September 19th, 2019. The second cut came on July 26th, 2020. He will be the starting quarterback for the Jousters.

#5 - Kendrick Rogers (Wide Receiver)

Kendrick Rogers spent time with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He was picked as an undrafted free agent. After the Cowboys cut him, he floated around before landing with the Sea Lions of the spring league. He will be their top receiver.

Kendrick Rogers was MONEY in the redzone for Texas A&M last season. pic.twitter.com/ncYUlAGSXH — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 24, 2019

