5 free agent signings who increased their fantasy football value for the 2025 NFL season ft. DeAndre Hopkins

All fantasy football players enter each new season with a new outlook and varying overall value. Some of this can be determined by their projected role for whichever team that they play for. This can be significantly impacted when any player switches teams during the free agency period. Here are five examples of those who did so during the 2025 NFL offseason and increased their value.

5 Fantasy Football risers after changing teams in NFL free agency

#5 - Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp was previously one of the best overall wide receivers in fantasy football during his time with the Los Angeles Rams. His vale has been on the decline recently with the emergence of Puka Nacua as their new featured pass-catcher. Kupp switched teams this year to the Seattle Seahawks, where he will likely have an opportunity at an increased workload once again.

#4 - Najee Harris

Najee Harris has been a solid running back for fantasy lineups during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He proved to be productive, despite playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. He will be ina much more favorable situation this season with the Los Angeles Chargers, who are one of the beast-rated blocking teams in the league.

#3 - Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs saw his fantasy value plummet when he went being a featured wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills to a depth option for the Houston Texans last season. He will have a chance to go back to be a primary target after joining the New England Patriots during the offseason. Their offense severely lacks weapons, so he could realistically earn a massive target share.

#2 - DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins had intriguing value in fantasy football when he joined the Kansas City Chiefs last season, but failed to make much of an impact in their deep offensive unit. He departed the team for the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, where he has more of a clear path to significant targets. His outlook could improve even furher if the Mark Andrews trade rumors turn out to be true.

#1 - Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams served as the leader of a backfield committee for the Denver Broncos last year. His role could be leveated to a featured running back now that he has joined the Dallas Cowboys for the 2025 fantasy football season. The team moved on from Rico Dowdle and are relatively weak at the position, so Williams has a favorable situation.

