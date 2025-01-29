5 free agents Buffalo Bills could target after AFC title loss to Chiefs ft. Josh Sweat

The Buffalo Bills suffered another disappointing ending to their 2024 NFL season when they were defeated in the AFC Championship game. They have now lost each of their past four meetings with the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Playoffs.

The upside is that the Bills have remained one of the best teams in the NFL and should be expected to be contenders once again next season. They can now use the offseason to bring in free agents who could help them get over the hump and into the Super Bowl. Here are five of their best potential options.

Buffalo Bills free agent targets in 2025 NFL offseason

#1 - Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins is likely to be at the top of any team's list of free agent targets that are in need of a wide receiver. While the Bills have one of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL, they lack a true No. 1 option in their passing game.

They attempted to get one when they acquired Amari Cooper, but he failed to deliver, and is also a free agent this year as well. Higgins could be the answer they are lookin for.

#2 - Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack is the most accomplished edge rusher set to become a free agent this year, though his potential value could be affected by his age (33). He totaled 23 sacks across the past two seasons, so adding him on a short-term deal would give their defense a dangerous impact player on the edge of their defense.

#3 - Josh Sweat

Josh Sweat offers a longer-term solution as an edge rusher for the Bills defense. He will be just 28 years old for the 2025 NFL season and totaled 8.0 sacks for the Philadelphia Eagles last year. He would make a strong pairing with Greg Rousseau and provide an upgrade for the aging Von Miller, who has been declining.

#4 - Charvarius Ward

Charvarius Ward is coming off of a bit of a down year, but he did record five interceptions in the season before. It's unlikely that the San Francisco 49ers will be able to pay him to bring him back, considering the rest of their contract situations.

He can be a cornerback upgrade in Buffalo, especially with Rasul Douglas scheduled to become a free agent this year.

#5 - Trey Smith

Trey Smith is arguably the best available offensive lineman set to become a free agent in the 2025 NFL offseason. While the Bills already have an excellent offensive line, that doesn't mean that they can't impove it even further.

The added benefit of adding Smith is that he comes from the Chiefs, so they would be taking a star away from their biggest rival.

