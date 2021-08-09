5 free agents the New England Patriots could sign to replace Raekwon McMillan

When the New England Patriots signed Raekwon McMillan, they had hoped that it would be a position they would not have to worry about going into the 2021 NFL season. However, the linebacker is now expected to be out for the entire season after tearing his ACL.

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick has moved quickly to plug a hole in that position by re-signing Cassh Maluia. While the Patriots moved quickly in that regard, the 22-year-old Maluia does not bring NFL experience to the table.

#Patriots officially announce they have re-signed LB Cassh Maluia.



They also placed TE Dalton Keene and LB Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve.



TE Devin Asiasi has been activated from the COVID-19 list.

Here are some free agents the New England Patriots can explore instead.

Free-agent candidates to fill the Raekwon McMillan-shaped hole

Raekwon McMillan was signed, as per sources, to a base salary of $920,000. The total cap hit was $1,148,500. He typically plays an off-ball linebacker; a look at his statistics until the current season shows 204 tackles but zero sacks. If the New England Patriots are looking for a free-agent linebacker to bolster their ranks, they must fit within these parameters to be a like-for-like replacement.

#1 - B.J. Goodson

B.J. Goodson played last year with the Cleveland Browns. Drafted just a year prior to Raekwon McMillan, he has a total of 251 tackles and one sack in the NFL to date, giving him a very similar profile. With his previous base salary of $1,000,000, it should be possible to negotiate a deal with him to fill McMillan's shoes.

#2 - Patrick Onwuasor

Patrick Onwuasor played with the New York Jets last year. He began his career a year before Raekwon McMillan did, and has a total of 234 tackles and 9.5 sacks. His previous base salary was also $1,000,000, giving the New England Patriots room to maneuver.

#3 - Josh Bynes

Slightly more experienced than the two players above, Bynes began his career in 2011 and has recorded 378 tackles and 4.5 sacks till date. Last year, with the Cincinnati Bengals, he had a career-high of over 90 tackles and one sack. His base salary was $1,050,000.

#4 - Deone Bucannon

A former first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, his base salary last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was $910,000. He has a total of 434 tackles and seven sacks till date.

#5 - Will Compton

With 357 tackles and one sack since 2013, Will Compton has the same average tackle count per year as Raekwon McMillan. Since his last base salary at the Tennessee Titans was $910,000, Compton would be a great fit on the New England Patriots roster.

