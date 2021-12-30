5 greatest moments of John Madden's NFL career

Legendary NFL coach, broadcaster and video-game inspiration John Madden passed away at the age of 85. There are few people in the annals of the NFL who can claim to have had an influence in popularizing football the way he did. Known across three generations for his presence in the game, we look back fondly on the greatest moments from John Madden's career.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball NFL legend John Madden has passed away at the age of 85.



RIP 🙏 NFL legend John Madden has passed away at the age of 85.RIP 🙏 https://t.co/fiDTmsLN3c

The moments that we talk about here encompass his entire NFL career across his spell on the sidelines as a coach, in the gantry as a broadcaster and as the face of a video game empire. In each of these professions, he has had moments that did not just flash and fade, but left an imprint that stretched through time. Whether it is the longevity and popularity of Madden as a video game, or the modern way of commentating where analysis is at the forefront, moments that made John Madden essentially revolutionized the way we consume the NFL.

Thus, his moments are not so much one-time affairs, than they are an inspiration that led to perpetual greatness. We celebrate them all in his passing.

John Madden's greatest moments

#1 - The inspiration for video games

Perhaps this generation knew John Madden solely by the name he lent to the video game. The moments that led to the game are equally fascinating.

Trip Hawkins approached him for a video game asking for his endorsement. But for John Madden, lending his name to something meant that it had to be realistic. He insisted that the game feature 11 players and not six or seven as was originally planned due to limitations. In return, John Madden gave the developers the 1980 Raiders playbook so that it followed authentic play design and rules. What came out in 1988 was the first edition of John Madden Football. And the rest is history.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX The first-ever Madden video game cover from 1988. Just one of the many legacies John Madden leaves behind for the game of football. The first-ever Madden video game cover from 1988. Just one of the many legacies John Madden leaves behind for the game of football. https://t.co/JzFvdQ8EEQ

#2 - The Turducken

This became one of the most beloved of traditions on Thanksgiving Day in the NFL. In 1997, in New Orleans, John Madden first feasted on what he called "Turducken."

Robert Miller  @fantasyexchange John Madden takes to the Telestrator and teaches us how to carve a Turducken in 2002. RIP to an unforgettable man and coach, a voice for a generation John Madden takes to the Telestrator and teaches us how to carve a Turducken in 2002. RIP to an unforgettable man and coach, a voice for a generation https://t.co/PBByfQyHFt

It was a combination of turkey, duck and chicken and John Madden enjoyed it so much that he talked about it on air and set about making it the highest honor one could receive from him. It became a tradition that he would offer the 'Turducken' to the best player on Thanksgiving Day.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht