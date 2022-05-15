5 greatest Rob Gronkowski plays of all-time 

Rob Gronkowski is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He has won four Super Bowl rings and set many records during his legendary career, all of which were with Tom Brady as his quarterback. The two have formed a dynamic, and sometimes unstoppable, duo for more than a decade.

With all that he has accomplished, Rob Gronkowski has had many memorable moments along the way. He has shown the ability to change the game and come up big in the most clutch moments. Here are five of the best plays from his future Hall of Fame career.

Rob Gronkowski's best NFL plays of all time

#5 - 2011 NFL Season - New England Patriots vs. Washington Commanders

Gronkowski stiff arms a Washington defender

The only moment from Gronkowski's career that made the top five plays from a regular-season game occurred in the 2011 NFL season when the New England Patriots faced off against the Washington Commanders. Gronkowski made what looked to be a routine catch into a highlight-reel run.

Patriots Dynasty @PatsDynastyInfo @PatsChatUK @NFLUK



From his best game in 2011, starting with manhandling the entire Washington defense down the sideline. @RobGronkowski I gotchu!From his best game in 2011, starting with manhandling the entire Washington defense down the sideline. @PatsChatUK @NFLUK @RobGronkowski I gotchu!From his best game in 2011, starting with manhandling the entire Washington defense down the sideline. https://t.co/JKrd7DKawk

This play demonstrates just how physically dominant Gronkowski was in his prime years. He breaks multiple tackles with ease as he picks up a ton of extra yardage after the catch.

#4 - 2015 AFC Championship Game - New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos

Gronkowski makes a game-saving catch

With the Patriots down by eight points with less than two minutes to go in their 2015 AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos, they faced a crucial 4th down situation. Gronkowski kept the game alive in a spectacular way.

Ryan Spagnoli @Ryan_Spags 2015 AFC Championship: Brady hits Gronk in double coverage with the season on the line. Arguably the best throw in his career right here, pure filth. 2015 AFC Championship: Brady hits Gronk in double coverage with the season on the line. Arguably the best throw in his career right here, pure filth. https://t.co/Fi3CWwN7Bl

Gronkowski got himself free up the seam for a 40-yard gain on 4th down with ten yards to go, setting up a potentially game-tying touchdown. He fittingly caught a touchdown pass a couple of plays later, but a failed two-point conversion attempt ended the comeback effort for the Patriots.

Greatest plays from Rob Gronkowski's NFL career

#3 - Super Bowl LII - New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Gronkowski catches a touchdown pass in Super Bowl LII

It's only fitting that each of Rob Gronkowski's top three plays all came during a Super Bowl performance. The first occurred during Super Bowl LII when the Patriots took on the Philadelphia Eagles and were trailing in the fourth quarter.

Ryan Spagnoli @Ryan_Spags

2017- Super Bowl LII: Brady hits Gronk on a beautiful fade in the back of the end-zone to give the #Patriots their first lead of the game. Damn, I’m going to miss this in the red-zone. 2017- Super Bowl LII: Brady hits Gronk on a beautiful fade in the back of the end-zone to give the #Patriots their first lead of the game. Damn, I’m going to miss this in the red-zone. https://t.co/CLqEK7URwt

Tom Brady threw a perfectly placed pass into the corner of the endzone and Gronkowski beat his defender to get there first, using his massive frame to do so. He capped off the touchdown reception with a signature dance and spike, which he did many times in his career.

#2 - Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

Gronkowski catches a touchdown in Super Bowl XLIX

The Seattle Seahawks featured one of the greatest defenses of all time, known as the Legion of Boom, during a stretch that included their Super Bowl XLIX appearance against the New England Patriots. The Seahawks were known for shutting down opposing offenses, but Rob Gronkowski got the better of them in the second quarter.

Ryan Spagnoli @Ryan_Spags 2014: Super Bowl XLIX: (Never got posted) Brady hits Gronk on a bump and run over KJ Wright, beautifully placed ball and great catch from # 87. 2014: Super Bowl XLIX: (Never got posted) Brady hits Gronk on a bump and run over KJ Wright, beautifully placed ball and great catch from # 87. https://t.co/7Vc7pv0Jwn

Gronkowski found himself in single-coverage and took full advantage of it. The touchdown ended up being crucial as the Patriots went on to win the game and the Super Bowl ring.

#1 - Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Gronkowski makes a crucial catch in Super Bowl LIII

The greatest play of Rob Gronkowski's career came on his final reception as a member of the New England Patriots. In the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams in a game that was tied at 3-3 in a defensive battle, Gronkowski made the play of the game.

Ryan Spagnoli @Ryan_Spags 2018 Super Bowl LIII: Storybook ending for arguably the best duo ever as Brady hits Gronk on a seam to set up Michel’s game winning touchdown in Super Bowl LIII. #Patriots 2018 Super Bowl LIII: Storybook ending for arguably the best duo ever as Brady hits Gronk on a seam to set up Michel’s game winning touchdown in Super Bowl LIII. #Patriots https://t.co/C5DCoI7NIf

Tom Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski for a 29-yard completion that would set up a game-winning touchdown shortly after. It was the perfect way for Gronkowski to end his legendary run with the Patriots.

