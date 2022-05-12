5 HCs most likely to win Coach of the Year ft. Nathaniel Hackett

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year for the 2021-2022 NFL season. Heading into the 2022-2023 season, he isn't even in the top 10 to win the award again. Vegas recently released the odds for Coach of the Year for the following season, with many first-year head coaches at the top of the list.

Here are the top five head coaches most likely to win Coach of the Year for the 2022-2023 NFL season.

Five head coaches that could win Coach of the Year for the 2022-2023 season

#1 - Brandon Staley

According to Vegas, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has the highest odds to win Coach of the Year. Vegas had Staley pegged at +1400, and it makes sense given how good the Chargers roster is.

Justin Herbert will be in his third season in the league and has quickly become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. This off-season, the Chargers also added Khalil Mack and JC Jackson to bolster their defense. With one of the best all-around teams in the league, it makes sense for Staley to lead the list of candidates.

#2 - Nathaniel Hackett

Nathaniel Hackett has the second-highest odds of winning Coach of the Year. Hackett got signed this off-season to be the next Denver Broncos head coach. His odds are +1600, and he inherits an excellent overall roster of talent that acquired Super-Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson this off-season.

#3 - Kyle Shanahan

When you have an offensive mind like Kyle Shanahan, you're always in talks for Coach of the Year. Last season, Shanahan almost brought the 49ers to their second Super Bowl in the previous five years.

This past season, the 49ers picked up road playoff victories in Green Bay and Dallas. If Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers have a repeat of last season, Shanahan will be in talks for Coach of the Year.

#4 - Brian Daboll

This off-season, the New York Giants signed Brian Daboll to be their new head coach. Daboll had an incredible time as the Bills' offensive coordinator. Daboll added two key players in the draft: Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeaux. If Daboll can elevate Daniel Jones and the Giants' offense, he could be running for Coach of the Year.

#5 - Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel finishes on this list with the fifth-highest odds of winning Coach of the Year. McDaniel was an excellent play-caller for the 49ers while he was their offensive coordinator.

Miami has one of the youngest rosters in the league with a lot of talent. They've signed many new players in free agency, including tackle Terron Armstead, and acquired All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill in free agency to help out Tua Tagovailoa.

Other head coaches that are on the outside looking in, according to Vegas, are Josh McDaniels (+1800), Kevin Stefanski (+2000), Doug Pederson (+2000), Frank Reich (+2000), and Kevin O'Connell (+2000.)

