5 highest-paid LTs in NFL ahead of 2025 season feat. Trent Williams

Left tackles are some of the best-paid offensive linemen in the league. According to Yahoo Sports, six of the best-paid offensive linemen play LT.

With that being said, let's look at the current five best-paid LTs in the league.

Five highest-paid LTs in NFL ahead of 2025 season

5. Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons - $22.5 million per year

Jake Matthews' family has a football heritage. The Atlanta Falcons' star LT is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews, and numerous uncles have made a name for themselves in the big leagues. Jake Matthews has spent his entire professional football career with the Falcons.

The one-time Pro Bowler signed a two-year, $45 million contract extension on March 9, 2025. He'll look to continue his remarkable streak of 174 starts for the Falcons.

4. Andrew Thomas, New York Giants - $23.5 million per year

Andrew Thomas has been with the Giants since he was selected with the fourth pick of the 2020 NFL draft. Thomas has started 60 out of 61 games played in his career.

The Georgia Bulldogs product inked a five-year, $117.5 million extension on July 26, 2023. He'll be on Brian Daboll's offense for years to come, especially with Jaxson Dart set to be the team's QB1 for the 2025 campaign.

3. Laremy Tunsil, Washington Commanders - $25 million per year

Laremy Tunsil is a 5x Pro Bowler. Tunsil played with the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans before landing with the Washington Commanders.

Tunsil is still on his three-year, $75 million contract, signed on March 19, 2023. The Washington Commanders gave up a lot of draft capital to acquire Tunsil ahead of the 2025 season.

2. Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings - $26 million per year

Christian Darrisaw has spent his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings since they selected him with the 23rd pick in the 2021 draft.

Darrisaw earned a four-year contract extension worth $113 million on July 23, 2024. Unfortunately for him, he missed the second half of the 2024 campaign with a knee injury and will look to make a return in the upcoming campaign.

1. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers - $27.6 million per year

Trent Williams is the best-paid LT in the NFL and one of the best offensive linemen of all time. Williams has been essential for the San Francisco 49ers' offense since 2020.

The 36-year-old signed a three-year, $82.66 million deal with the 49ers on September 3, 2024. He will attempt to win his first Vince Lombardi Trophy before he retires from the game.

