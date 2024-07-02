5 highest-paid players in Bills history feat. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and more

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Buffalo Bills
  • 5 highest-paid players in Bills history feat. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and more

5 highest-paid players in Bills history feat. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and more

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jul 02, 2024 13:52 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens
5 highest-paid players in Bills history feat. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and more *IMAGN)

The Buffalo Bills concluded their 2023 season with a playoff divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It means 30 years have passed since their last Super Bowl berth.

Only 12 NFL clubs, including the Bills, have never won the Super Bowl. However, the team participated in a record-setting four straight Super Bowls from 1991 to 1994, all of which ended in losses.

The Bills will look to qualify for the Super Bowl in 2024 once more. But let's look at the players who have made the most money in the franchise's history before the season begins.

The highest-paid players in Buffalo Bills history

5) Tre'Davious White, Cornerback - $65,560,619

also-read-trending Trending
Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre&#039;Davious White
Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White

Tre'Davious White rose to prominence as one of the best cornerbacks in the league after earning a starting role as a rookie in 2017. He was named to two Pro Bowl teams and received two All-Pro awards throughout his six-year tenure in Buffalo.

White earned a staggering $65.5 million in wages during his time with the Bills, according to Spotrac.

4) Mario Williams, Defensive End - $67,400,000

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Williams
Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Williams

The Buffalo Bills and Mario Williams agreed on the biggest defensive player contract in NFL history ahead of the 2012 season when the player signed a six-year, $100 million deal.

Williams racked up 38 sacks in his first three seasons with the team, suggesting that the deal might have been worthwhile. However, in his fourth season, his sack total plummeted, and his track record took a major blow.

Williams had received more than $67 million in salary from the Bills by the time he was cut in 2016.

3) Jerry Hughes, Defensive End - $71,176,310

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes
Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes

Jerry Hughes was an outstanding player for the Buffalo Bills defensive group from 2013 to 2021.

Hughes was obtained in a deal from the Indianapolis Colts in 2013, and he immediately established himself as a vital member of Buffalo's secondary. He played 144 times over his nine years with the Bills, recording 350 tackles, 117 quarterback hits, and 53 sacks.

Hughes was paid a total sum of $71.1 million in wages during his time with the Bills.

2) Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver - $78,919,383

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs
Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Having had several productive years with the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver Stefon Diggs was moved to the Houston Texans following the 2023 season.

With a total of 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 scores in his 65 games with the Bills, Diggs led the team in almost every offensive statistical metric during his time there.

Stefon Diggs — who was originally selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the NFL draft — made an astounding $78.9 million in salary during his tenure in Buffalo.

1) Josh Allen, Quarterback - $113,076,199

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen heads
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen heads

Josh Allen is still only 28, but he has had an exceptionally good run in his football career with the Bills so far.

Allen's dual-threat skill has historically made him a big threat, but his passing talent alone ranks among the finest in the game. He has accumulated up to 167 passing touchdowns in his career.

Even more intriguing is the fact that Allen has time to continue his remarkable performance as a dual-threat scorer. The quarterback agreed to a $258 million, six-year contract with the Bills in 2021. The agreement, which has an average yearly value of $43 million, is valid through the 2028 season.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी