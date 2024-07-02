5 highest-paid players in Bills history feat. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and more

The Buffalo Bills concluded their 2023 season with a playoff divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It means 30 years have passed since their last Super Bowl berth.

Only 12 NFL clubs, including the Bills, have never won the Super Bowl. However, the team participated in a record-setting four straight Super Bowls from 1991 to 1994, all of which ended in losses.

The Bills will look to qualify for the Super Bowl in 2024 once more. But let's look at the players who have made the most money in the franchise's history before the season begins.

The highest-paid players in Buffalo Bills history

5) Tre'Davious White, Cornerback - $65,560,619

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White

Tre'Davious White rose to prominence as one of the best cornerbacks in the league after earning a starting role as a rookie in 2017. He was named to two Pro Bowl teams and received two All-Pro awards throughout his six-year tenure in Buffalo.

White earned a staggering $65.5 million in wages during his time with the Bills, according to Spotrac.

4) Mario Williams, Defensive End - $67,400,000

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Williams

The Buffalo Bills and Mario Williams agreed on the biggest defensive player contract in NFL history ahead of the 2012 season when the player signed a six-year, $100 million deal.

Williams racked up 38 sacks in his first three seasons with the team, suggesting that the deal might have been worthwhile. However, in his fourth season, his sack total plummeted, and his track record took a major blow.

Williams had received more than $67 million in salary from the Bills by the time he was cut in 2016.

3) Jerry Hughes, Defensive End - $71,176,310

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes

Jerry Hughes was an outstanding player for the Buffalo Bills defensive group from 2013 to 2021.

Hughes was obtained in a deal from the Indianapolis Colts in 2013, and he immediately established himself as a vital member of Buffalo's secondary. He played 144 times over his nine years with the Bills, recording 350 tackles, 117 quarterback hits, and 53 sacks.

Hughes was paid a total sum of $71.1 million in wages during his time with the Bills.

2) Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver - $78,919,383

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Having had several productive years with the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver Stefon Diggs was moved to the Houston Texans following the 2023 season.

With a total of 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 scores in his 65 games with the Bills, Diggs led the team in almost every offensive statistical metric during his time there.

Stefon Diggs — who was originally selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the NFL draft — made an astounding $78.9 million in salary during his tenure in Buffalo.

1) Josh Allen, Quarterback - $113,076,199

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen heads

Josh Allen is still only 28, but he has had an exceptionally good run in his football career with the Bills so far.

Allen's dual-threat skill has historically made him a big threat, but his passing talent alone ranks among the finest in the game. He has accumulated up to 167 passing touchdowns in his career.

Even more intriguing is the fact that Allen has time to continue his remarkable performance as a dual-threat scorer. The quarterback agreed to a $258 million, six-year contract with the Bills in 2021. The agreement, which has an average yearly value of $43 million, is valid through the 2028 season.

