5 highest-paid players in Buccaneers history feat. Mike Evans, Tom Brady and more (2024)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are perennial NFC contenders. The franchise has enjoyed success in the last couple of seasons, especially after their Super Bowl run with Tom Brady at the wheel.

Hence, it's only fitting to spotlight the highest earners of the franchise.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five highest-paid players in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history

Let's examine the five highest-earning players in the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Please note that all figures are from Spotrac:

5. Shaquil Barrett, Linebacker, $73,155,872

Shaquil Barrett had a productive stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he was part of the team that won Super Bowl LV. Shaquil Barrett earned $73,155,872 in a brief but productive spell with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has since joined the Miami Dolphins.

4. Lavonte David, Linebacker - $85,947,757

Lavonte David is a key part of Tampa Bay's defense and a longstanding roster member. The Bucs selected him in the second round of the 2012 Draft, and he has been with the Bucs ever since.

Since joining the Bucs, David has earned $85,947,757 for his efforts while helping the franchise win just their second Super Bowl.

Expand Tweet

3. Tom Brady, Quarterback - 97,796,088

The most outstanding winner in the history of the National Football League spent the last three years of his career with the Bucs. Brady joined the Bucs ahead of the 2020 NFL season after a two-decade stint with the New England Patriots. He brought the Lombardi Trophy to Tampa Bay in his first year with the franchise.

Brady earned 97,796,088 during his three-year spell with the franchise. That might be the best 97,796,088 spent in Tampa Bay history.

2. Gerald McCoy, Defensive end - $110,113,033

Gerald McCoy is a Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend, racking up numerous Pro Bowl seasons with the Bucs. McCoy was one of the league's best defensive ends and a reference point for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans. Gerald McCoy earned $110,113,033 with the Bucs. He left after the 2018 NFL season and went on to appear for the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders

1. Mike Evans, Wide receiver - $110,362,362

Possibly the greatest player in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers history, Mike Evans has nothing left to prove with the NFC powerhouse. Evans has reached 1,000 receiving yards in every season as a pro, is a perennial Pro Bowler and was instrumental in the team's Super Bowl 2020 win.

Evans is the only player in franchise history to earn over $100 million. He has made $110,362,362, earning every penny along the way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback