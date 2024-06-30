  • NFL
  • 5 highest-paid players in Chicago Bears' history feat. Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and more

5 highest-paid players in Chicago Bears' history feat. Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and more

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jun 30, 2024 09:11 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers
5 highest-paid players in Bears' history feat. Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and more (Image credit: Imagn)

The NFL was founded in 1920, the same year that the Chicago Bears were founded. The squad has participated in every season since then and has won eight NFL championships and one Super Bowl. The Bears are second in all-time standings with nine titles, just behind the Green Bay Packers.

The Chicago Bears are a historic franchise that has seen many outstanding athletes come and go. Let's examine the players who have received the highest salary from contracts during the franchise's existence.

5 highest-paid players in Chicago Bears history

5) Akiem Hicks, Defensive End - $58,744,766

Former Chicago Bears defensive Akiem Hicks (Image credit: Imagn)
Former Chicago Bears defensive Akiem Hicks (Image credit: Imagn)

Akiem Hicks left the Bears after six years to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2021 season after some injuries derailed him.

also-read-trending Trending

Hicks signed a two-year contract with Chicago in 2016 for the first time. After a good first season that saw him record 54 tackles and seven sacks, he inked a four-year, $48 million contract with the team the following year. Throughout his time in Chicago, he earned $58.7 million, according to Spotrac.

4) Allen Robinson, Wide Receiver - $60,844,414

Allen Robinson was the Bears' most dependable offensive player from 2018 to 2021. After joining the team in 2018, he had consecutive seasons with over 1000 receiving yards and over 100 catches in 2019 and 2020.

Robinson made $18 million while playing for Chicago in 2021. That sum brought his total money earned with the franchise to $60.8 million, as per Spotrac.

3) Brian Urlacher, Linebacker - $80,174,999

Chicago Bears former player Brian Urlacher (Image credit: Imagn)
Chicago Bears former player Brian Urlacher (Image credit: Imagn)

Brian Urlacher announced his retirement from the NFL in 2013 after 13 seasons with the Bears.

Urlacher became one of the most effective defensive players in the league after being selected by the team with the ninth overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft. He won the NFL Rookie of the Year Award in his first season and was selected for eight Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro teams during his career. Urlacher was also named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

Over his career with the franchise, he made an astounding $80.1 million in salary, according to Spotrac.

2) Khalil Mack, Linebacker - $90,984,544

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (Image credit: Imagn)
Former Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (Image credit: Imagn)

Khalil Mack was acquired by the Bears just before the 2018 campaign, following his inability to come to terms on a new deal with the Oakland Raiders. Within hours of the trade, Mack became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history when Chicago signed him to a six-year, $141 million contract extension.

According to Spotrac, Mack made more than $90 million during his four seasons in Chicago before he was dealt to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022.

1) Jay Cutler, Quarterback - $96,918,587

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (Image credit: Imagn)
Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (Image credit: Imagn)

Jay Cutler holds the record for the most touchdown passes (154), career victories (52) and passing yards (23,443) in Chicago Bears' history. He was the starter for the Bears for over ten years, which is unusual for a team that is notorious for changing quarterbacks frequently.

Cutler made more than $96 million in salary while he was a member of the Bears, according to Spotrac.

Edited by Garima
