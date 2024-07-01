  • NFL
  • 5 highest-paid players in Commanders history feat. Trent Williams, Alex Smith, and more

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jul 01, 2024 06:25 GMT
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins
5 highest-paid players in Commanders' history feat. Trent Williams, Alex Smith, and more(Picture Credit: Imagn)

The Washington Commanders have had a difficult time lately, but historically speaking, they are still among the NFL's most successful teams. The club has played in five Super Bowls and has emerged victorious in three of those games.

We'll explore the players who have made the most money in Washington Commanders history in this article.

5 highest-paid players in Washington Commanders history

5) Josh Norman, Cornerback - $61,975,000

Josh Norman was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL draft. He went on to become one of the league's best cornerbacks before joining the Washington Redskins in 2016.

When Norman signed his contract with the Redskins in 2016, he was the highest paid cornerback in NFL history with a five-year, $75 million deal. According to Spotrac, Norman made a total of $61.9 million in pay during his four seasons with Washington.

also-read-trending Trending

4) Brandon Scherff, Guard - $66,843,708

Brandon Scherff was franchise-tagged for two of his seven years as a Washington player. Scherff developed into one of the league's top interior linemen while playing for Washington after being selected by the team with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft. He was named to the First Team All-Pro team in 2020 and also made five Pro Bowl appearances.

Scherff earned over $15 million in 2020 with the franchise tag; the next year, that amount shot up to over $18 million. He earned an astounding $66.8 million in total during his tenure in Washington.

3) Alex Smith, Quarterback - $71,000,000

Alex Smith is recognized for his amazing recovery after suffering one of the most horrific leg injuries in NFL history. He was out for the entirety of 2019 before making a comeback in 2020, when he started and led Washington to the postseason.

Smith was released by the team in March 2021 following three seasons. According to Spotrac, he made $71 million in his time in D.C.

2) Ryan Kerrigan, Defensive End - $73,152,470

Ryan Kerrigan was among NFL's top defensive players in the 2010s. Kerrigan was the face of the Washington Football team during his tenure, dominating the league with four seasons with ten or more sacks. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

Kerrigan made a total of $73.1 million throughout his stint in Washington before moving to the Philadelphia Eagles for his final season in 2021.

1) Trent Williams, Offensive Guard - $95,805,694

The Washington Commanders selected Trent Williams with the fourth overall choice in the 2010 NFL Draft. He was a regular Pro Bowl performer and a positive force on the squad during the ten seasons he was with the team.

Williams struggled with numerous injuries throughout his stay in Washington. However, the standout offensive tackle frequently persevered through those injury problems, giving his all on the field for his team. That's part of the reason why he earned around $95.8 million(as per Spotrac) across his ten-season stay.

Edited by Debasish
