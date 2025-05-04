5 highest-paid QBs in NFL ahead of 2025 season feat. Joe Burrow

The NFL's top-paid players are usually quarterbacks. More than 20 quarterbacks are expected to earn at least $10 million a year on average in 2025.

NFL teams who are lucky enough to get a productive quarterback will typically make every effort to retain him, which leads to some huge contracts for the best quarterbacks in the league.

In this article, we take a look at the top five quarterbacks in the league for the 2025 NFL season based on their average annual compensation.

Top-5 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL in 2025

Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) - $55 million

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

The Green Bay Packers signed quarterback Jordan Love to a $220 million, four-year contract extension in July 2024. According to Spotrac, the agreement includes a $75 million signing bonus, $160.3 million in guaranteed funds, and an average annual salary of $55 million.

Love returned as the Packers' starting quarterback in 2024 and went 9-6. He led Green Bay to the playoffs for the second straight season while throwing for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. However, Love and the Packers fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round.

Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) - $55 million

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Getty

Some NFL fans may be surprised to learn that Trevor Lawrence is among the highest-paid players in the league, given that the star quarterback has yet to live up to the promise that surrounded his performance in college and that the Jaguars underperformed once more in 2024. Nevertheless, Lawrence is unquestionably a gifted athlete with franchise quarterback upside.

The former Clemson star agreed to a five-year, $275 million contract extension with the Jaguars in June 2024. A signing bonus of $37.5 million, $200 million in guaranteed funds, and an average yearly salary of $55 million are all included in the contract.

Jaguars supporters will be looking forward to seeing Lawrence excel under new head coach Liam Coen and begin justifying his huge contract.

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) - $55 million

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow - Source: Imagn

While Joe Burrow couldn't lead the Cincinnati Bengals to the playoffs in 2024, he led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns on his way to winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award for the second time.

Burrow has also already helped the Bengals reach two AFC Championship games and one Super Bowl in his five-year career, so it wasn't a surprise when the team made him the highest-paid player in the league in 2023. He currently shares the second highest-paid spot with three other quarterbacks in the NFL, earning an amazing $55 million on average per year.

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - $55 million

Quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills and the reigning NFL MVP, recently signed a six-year contract extension worth $330 million, with $250 million guaranteed and an average salary of $55 million annually, making him one of the best-paid players in the game.

Since joining the NFL as the seventh overall draft pick in 2018, Allen has been nothing short of amazing. He has made the playoffs six times and transformed the Bills into consistent AFC contenders.

Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - $60 million

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

Dak Prescott became the highest-paid player in NFL history when he inked a four-year, $240 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys just before the 2024 season started.

After an injury ended his disappointing season in 2024, Prescott will hope to improve when the 2025 season begins. Cowboys supporters wish the quarterback regains the form that led to his MVP runner-up finish two years ago.

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

