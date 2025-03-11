5 highest-paid safeties in NFL 2025 feat. Tre'von Moehrig

Former Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig is one of many safeties who landed a nice, hefty contract this offseason. Moehrig left the Raiders to sign with the Carolina Panthers on a three-year deal worth up to $51 million.

Ad

Former Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum got the largest total contract as he inked a four-year, $60 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Two more safeties landed big deals as Jevon Holland and Talanoa Hufanga each signed three-year $45 million deals. Holland left the Miami Dolphins for the New York Giants, and Hufanga left the San Francisco 49ers for the Denver Broncos.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the safety market being active this offseason, only one of the four players listed above is in the top five highest-paid safeties in the NFL.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Top-five highest-paid safeties in the NFL

Antoine Winfield Jr. during NFL: NOV 10 49ers at Buccaneers - Source: Getty

The safety position's value has seen growth in recent years. Last offseason, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield became the first safety in NFL history to be paid more than $20 million per season.

Ad

Here are the top-five highest-paid safeties in the NFL:

#5 - Tre'von Moehrig, 3-year, $51 million deal ($17 million APY)

The Carolina Panthers signed Tre'von Moehrig to a three-year, $51 million yesterday. As of right now, there is no information on how much of that is guaranteed.

Moehrig has been a four-year starting safety for the Raiders and had a career-high in tackles last season (104). He has yet to make a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection but is an emerging, reliable safety.

Ad

#4 - Budda Baker, 3-year, $54 million deal ($18 million APY)

Unlike Tre'von Moehrig, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has earned many Pro Bowl and All-Pro Selections. In total, he's been named to seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections, making the Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro for the 2024-25 season.

Baker signed a three-year, $54.00 million contract extension that includes $29.36 million guaranteed before the start of the 2024 season.

#3 - Minkah Fitzpatrick, 4-year, $72.98 million deal ($18.2 million APY)

Ad

Prior to the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Minkah Fitzpatrick to a four-year, $73.61 million contract that included $36.00 million guaranteed upon signing. At the time, he became the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

Fitzpatrick has been with Pittsburgh since 2019 and has earned five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections in his career.

#2 - Derwin James, 4-year, $76.5 million deal ($19 million APY)

Shortly after Minkah Fitzpatrick became the highest-paid safety in the NFL, Derwin James surpassed his contract. The Los Angeles Chargers inked James to a four–year, $76.53 million contract that includes $42.00 million guaranteed, $38.58 million guaranteed upon signing,

Ad

He was named a Second-Team All-Pro and named to the Pro Bowl last season, holding eight combined All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections.

#1 - Antoine Winfield Jr., 4-year, $84.1 million deal ($21 million APY)

The highest-paid safety in the NFL is Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. He became the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history last season when he signed a four-year, $84.10 million contract extension after being franchise-tagged.

Winfield is a one-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro and missed the last seven games of the regular season last year with an ankle injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.