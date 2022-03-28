5 highest spending NFL teams this free agency

The NFL free agency period always sees players swap and change teams, often for absurd amounts of money. The season was no different as the cash flowed regularly.

With all of the offseason moves, just which teams spent the most during the free agency period?

SK takes a look at the five highest-spending teams in NFL free agency.

# 5- Los Angeles Chargers - $142,337,500

The Chargers went all in on defense in the free agency period. Signing former Patriot J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million deal and Khalil Mack to a three-year, $63.9 million deal.

Khalil Mack is expected to be traded to the Chargers, per Chi-town to LAKhalil Mack is expected to be traded to the Chargers, per @AdamSchefter Chi-town to LA ⚡ Khalil Mack is expected to be traded to the Chargers, per @AdamSchefter. https://t.co/XKwSGmlBHT

In total, the Chargers signed eight players in the free agency period as they look to build a star-studded defense to help out Joey Bosa. The Chargers have a scary defense heading into the new NFL season.

# 4 - New York Jets - $148,895,000

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

This is, somewhat, surprising as the Jets have flown under the radar. Like the Chargers, New York signed eight players. Laken Tomlinson signed a three-year, $40 million deal, and tight end CJ Uzomah signed from the Bengals to a three-year, $24 million deal.

Safety D.J. Reed was added to a three-year, $33 million deal, and Tyler Conklin was signed from the Vikings to a three-year, $20.25 million deal to help out young quarterback Zach Wilson.

# 3 - Miami Dolphins - $157,132,500

The Dolphins signed 11 players and have put some serious weapons around Tua Tagovailoa. After struggling early last season, Miami finished strongly, winning eight of their last nine games.

The franchise has added star tackle Terron Armstead, Tyreek Hill, Chase Edmonds, Cedric Wilson, Roheem Mostert, Connor Williams, and Teddy Bridgewater in a very busy period for first-time head coach Mike McDaniel.

# 2 - Buffalo Bills - $165,815,000

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The Bills are the second-highest spenders this offseason, having added 13 players. Most of the franchise's money has gone on signing two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal.

NFL @NFL Bills expected to sign LB Von Miller to six-year, $120M deal. (via @RapSheet Bills expected to sign LB Von Miller to six-year, $120M deal. (via @RapSheet) https://t.co/80mB4EP3q7

Other notable acquisitions for the Bills include tight end O.J. Howard from Tampa, Jamison Crowder and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones.

# 1 - Jacksonville Jaguars - $262,770,000

The Jaguars have been the biggest spenders, adding 11 players to their roster. The franchise has added pieces on just about every line as new coach Doug Pederson looks to improve on last season's poor showing in his first year.

Field Yates @FieldYates



The Jaguars have now spent $175.3M in guaranteed money on free agents this offseason, the most by any team in any single offseason ever. Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the Patriots and NFL (four glaring team needs and prospect fits to fill them; Robert Kraft/Bill Belichick at league meeting in Palm Beach; getting more out of Nelson Agholor; Malcolm Butler's return etc.). es.pn/3iWDA1L Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the Patriots and NFL (four glaring team needs and prospect fits to fill them; Robert Kraft/Bill Belichick at league meeting in Palm Beach; getting more out of Nelson Agholor; Malcolm Butler's return etc.). es.pn/3iWDA1L Always interesting notes from @MikeReiss , including this:The Jaguars have now spent $175.3M in guaranteed money on free agents this offseason, the most by any team in any single offseason ever. twitter.com/mikereiss/stat… Always interesting notes from @MikeReiss, including this:The Jaguars have now spent $175.3M in guaranteed money on free agents this offseason, the most by any team in any single offseason ever. twitter.com/mikereiss/stat…

Notable signings include Christian Kirk from Arizona on a four-year, $72 million deal, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (three-year, $45 million deal), Brandon Scherff (three-year, $49.5 million deal), Foley Fatukasi (three-year, $30 million deal) and Darious Williams (three-year, $30 million deal).

The Jaguars have loaded up in NFL free agency this offseason and are the biggest spenders by a wide margin.

