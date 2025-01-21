5 immediate moves Ben Johnson should make to unlock Caleb Williams and Bears' full potential 

The Chicago Bears have a new head coach in Ben Johnson. The erstwhile Detroit Lions offensive coordinator was reported to have accepted the position on Monday after a widely reported coaching search that involved multiple noteworthy candidates like Mike Vrabel.

As the rare example of someone doing an intradivisional switch, he has much to do to return his new team to glory.

Here are some steps he could look to accomplish.

5 moves Ben Johnson should make to unlock Caleb Williams and Bears' full potential

#5. Commit to a slot receiver

The Bears had one of the most monstrous receiving trios in the league: Keenan Allen, DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, all of them outside operators who could destroy secondaries simply with their playmaking abilities.

But that also left the slot undervalued, since it usually goes to an undersized player who can exploit the gap to turn the corner and execute certain plays. Allen will be a free agent, so now is the time for someone like Tyer Scott to receive utilization.

#4. Find another blocking tight end

Not every play that Ben Johnson makes will be a pass. There must also be runs that get ample support.

Even in today's pass-happy NFL, run-blocking remains an essential commodity for offenses. Bijan Robinson would not have had his first career thousand-yarder without the exploits of Charlie Woerner; while Drew Sample, who had been a crucial part of Joe Mixon's successes, managed to coax a near-thousand-yarder out of Chase Brown.

Someone like Jack Stoll or Chris Manhertz could be a great fit for this team – a gritty, hard-nosed player who can maximize D'Andre Swift's carries.

#3. Fewer defensive linemen, more linebackers

In 2024, the Bears had 12 defensive linemen but only five linebackers on their roster. Now while Johnson is not a defensive-minded man, he must look to improve this side of the ball.

There is no need to switch to a 3-4 defensive scheme, given that his former employers in Michigan also went 4-2/3. But adding more faster and more agile linebackers will fit his ethos: creative and aggressive.

#2. Add a veteran QB

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson initially sat under esteemed veterans before stepping up and exploding to become multiple-time MVPs. But Caleb Williams was thrust into the spotlight immediately, and his sack numbers showed that: 68 sacks and 466 yards lost – both league-worsts.

Someone needs to mentor him on how to be at least less hesitant on snaps –something the likes of Ryan Tannehill or Joe Flacco could provide.

#1. Upgrade the offensive line

There are already a few intriguing pieces in the Bears' offensive line: tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright and guard Teven Jenkins. But that group could use more work, particularly at guard and center.

The draft presents a great opportunity for Ben Johnson to do just that, as top prospects like Will Campbell and Kelvin Banks should still be available when Roger Goodell calls pick No. 10.

What do you think Ben Johnson needs to do to try and help Caleb Williams and the Bears reach their full potential next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

