5 most in-form NFL quarterbacks right now 

Some NFL quarterbacks are off to a scorching hot start this year. It sometimes takes a few weeks to get up to speed, but not for these NFL quarterbacks this season. They wasted no time at all getting to their peak performance level and it has shown in their numbers so far. These five NFL quarterbacks have played better than the rest so far this season.

Top 5 most in-form NFL quarterbacks

#5 Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford led his new team, the Los Angeles Rams, to a 2-0 start to the season. He defeated two playoff teams from a year ago in the Colts and the Bears.

He already has 599 yards and six touchdowns in his new offense. There already appears to be great chemistry between Stafford and head coach Sean McVay. The Rams are legitimate Super Bowl contenders this year.

#4 Tom Brady

Age eventually catches up to everyone but so far it has not yet affected Tom Brady. At 44 years old, he is still playing as good as he ever has in his legendary career. He is already the greatest of all time for NFL quarterbacks and he is not even done yet.

Through two games this season, he has 655 passing yards and nine touchdowns. The defending champions look dangerous again.

#3 Patrick Mahomes

When it comes to NFL quarterbacks, it doesn't get much better than Patrick Mahomes. His career is off to the best start in NFL history by a ton of different measures. He looks like his usual self this year, completing 76 percent of his passes for 680 yards and six touchdowns after two games. Mahomes will be looking for his second MVP in just four years as a starter.

#2 Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray could very well be the MVP so far this season. He has his Cardinals undefeated and has recorded huge numbers. In two games, he threw for 689 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing for an additional 51 yards and two touchdowns. He is a truly unique talent and is one of a kind among NFL quarterbacks because of his dynamic skill set.

#1 Russell Wilson

As good as Russell Wilson always is, he is still often underrated among elite NFL quarterbacks. He has excellent numbers in his career and a long history of winning. His leadership and determination are exceptional. He is off to yet another incredible start, completing 74 percent of his passes for 597 yards and six touchdowns against zero interceptions.

