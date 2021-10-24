5 injury doubts that will make or break their teams in Week 7

Perhaps worse than an actual injury is injury doubts that a team has to face during an NFL season. With a player that you know is out, you can devise a game plan without them. But when there are vital cogs in the team who are questionable, it becomes tough to prepare for the game ahead.

Injury doubts, if they materialize into a confirmed absence, can often break a team and conversely, if they make it to the field on matchday, they can often give the team a boost.

Below, we look at players who are questionable to play on Sunday and whose presence or absence will either make or break their teams.

NFL injury report: 5 doubtful players who can alter their teams' fortunes

#1 - D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are the only team yet to win this season and the fault lies mainly with the offense.

With Jared Goff's limitations and a wide receiving corps that is not exactly setting the field alight, they need their running game to function. Groin injury doubts for D'Andre Swift complicate the matter.

The Lions only have a ghost of a chance to beat the Rams, but if Swift cannot suit up, even those will go up in flames.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Only player with 300+ yards after catch🌪️ D'Andre Swift - 318 Only player with 300+ yards after catch🌪️ D'Andre Swift - 318 https://t.co/k8AWrF9f6b

#2 - Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has been a critical component of the Kansas City Chiefs offense in their success over the past few seasons. Missing him robs Patrick Mahomes of a weapon that he knows is reliable. The Chiefs have not been in the best form and need their best offensive weapons on the field.

The Tennessee Titans' offense is a juggernaut, just like the Chiefs. The game between the two sides on Sunday will likely be a high-scoring offensive shootout. Hill can deliver home-run plays and if he's absent, the Chiefs will be big underdogs on Sunday.

#3 - Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

The wide receiver corps of the New York Giants are decimated. With Kevin Golladay and Kadarius Toney both out, the last thing the Giants need is injury doubts plaguing Darius Slayton.

They will be hoping he can shake off his hamstring injury and make it back for Week 7 against Carolina Panthers.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

— RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) all out.

— TE Evan Engram (calf), WR John Ross (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)l WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) all questionable. The #Giants ruled out 3 weapons with more questionable:— RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) all out.— TE Evan Engram (calf), WR John Ross (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring)l WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) all questionable. The #Giants ruled out 3 weapons with more questionable:

#4 - Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

With fellow wide receiver Chris Conley also questionable, the Houston Texans need Nico Collins back in Week 7 from the foot injury.

The Houston Texans need all the offensive firepower they can get to have any chance of beating the Arizona Cardinals.

#5 - O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Rob Gronkowski out, injury doubts in the tight end position are the last thing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need.

The Bucs will be hoping O.J. Howard can shake off an ankle injury and make it onto the field against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

