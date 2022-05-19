5 most jaw-dropping moments in NFL playoff history

The NFL playoffs have featured some of the most iconic plays of all time. In a single-elimination tournament where every game is win-or-go-home, each crucial moment escalates to epic importance. A single play during the postseason is truly capable of changing the course of NFL history.

There have been many electrifying moments and unforgettable plays in NFL playoff history, some so much so that they are given nicknames.

Here are five of the most jaw-dropping moments of all time in NFL postseason history.

#5 - The Beast Quake

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch breaking tackles

The Seattle Seahawks hosted the New Orleans Saints during the 2010 NFC Wild Card Playoffs. The Seahawks led the game by four points with about four minutes remaining and had the ball, so they could try to to ice the game with a touchdown drive.

The Seahawks were at their own 33 yard line when they handed the ball off to Marshawn Lynch, who broke several tackles on his way to a 67 yard game-sealing touchdown run. He lived up to his NFL nickname "Beast Mode" and when the crowd erupted, the loud noise registered on a local seismograph, earning the play its nickname The Beast Quake.

#4 - The Minneapolis Miracle

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs makes a miraculous play

Unfortunately for the Saints, they appear on the wrong side of this list again. This time, they were hosted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFC Divisional Playoffs. The Vikings had the ball down by one point with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game when the Minneapolis Miracle happened.

We get to see the man who made the Minneapolis Miracle happen take on the team he made it happen for next season.

Case Keenum fired a pass to Stefon Diggs, who made a leaping grab. Saints safety Marcus Williams whiffed on a routine tackle, allowing Diggs to score a game-winning 61 yard touchdown. It was the first time in NFL playoff history that a game ended on an offensive touchdown as time expired.

#3 - The Music City Miracle

Tennessee Titans players celebrate a touchdown

The Tennessee Titans hosted the Buffalo Bills during the 1999 AFC Wild Card Playoffs. It was a back-and-forth battle, with the Titans ahead 12-0 at halftime before allowing the Bills to score 13 unanswered points. After trading field goals, the Bills held a 16-15 lead with just 16 seconds remaining.

January 8, 2000: The Music City Miracle. AFC Wild Card Round.

Bills 16

Titans 22

The Bills kicked the ball off and the Titans came up with the Music City Miracle. Frank Wycheck fielded a squib kick and tossed a lateral to Kevin Dyson for a 75 yard touchdown return. After an NFL official review, the play stood as called, despite the lateral possibly being an illegal forward pass.

#2 - The Immaculate Reception

Franco Harris, Image Credit: Steelers.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Oakland Raiders for the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoffs. It was a defensive battle all the way, as the Raiders held a 7-6 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining. The Steelers would get the ball one last time and needed a miracle to win. They got one in the form of The Immaculate Reception on a wild fourth-down last-chance play.

Terry Bradshaw fired a pass to John Fuqua, which was broken up by Raiders safety Jack Tatum. Before the ball hit the ground, Steelers running back Franco Harris caught it and took it for a game-winning 60 yard touchdown. It was also a controversial NFL play, as it may have been an illegal reception if Tatum hadn't touched the ball and it was unclear if he did.

#1 - The Helmet Catch

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning avoids a sack

The New York Giants spoiled the New England Patriots' potentially perfect season in Super Bowl XLII. The Patriots held a 14-10 lead over the Giants with just over a minute remaining when one of the most miraculous plays in NFL history occurred.

THE HELMET CATCH! 13 years ago today...

Eli Manning dropped back to pass on a third-down play and was pressured by the Patriots defense. He somehow escaped being sacked by multiple defenders before firing a pass to David Tyree. Patriots safety Rodney Harrison was all over him in coverage, but Tyree made an unbelievable one-handed catch against his helmet. Plaxico Burress scored the game-winning touchdown shortly after.

Edited by John Maxwell