5 Key takeaways from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's Super Bowl press conference

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell conducted his annual Super Bowl press conference from behind closed doors on Thursday evening.

Goodell waxed lyrical about all 32 franchise teams and the way in which each had conducted itself during a turbulent regular season, during a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioner also seemed enthusiastic about the next season, whatever the situation of the pandemic.

Goodell also touched on the lack of diversity among head coaches, Colin Kaepernick, and the way in which the NFL handled the situation, as well as possible changes to the hiring cycle; the outstanding contribution made to the game by Buccs' QB, Tom Brady, and even discussed the possibility of adding a 17th game to the regular-season schedule.

Here are the 5 key takeaways from Goodell's presser:

Goodell's comments on the lack of minority coaches in the NFL

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

"I'm not sure there is an issue we've spent more time working with our ownership on. Our ownership is committed and focused on this. We look at this as broadly as possible. We want to make the NFL, our clubs more diverse. It's much broader than head coaches for us. The head coaches are important and we put a lot of policies and focus on that issue. As you know, we've had two minority head coaches hired this year, but it wasn't what we expected. It's not what we expect going forward."

"We have to look at what went right and what went wrong. I think that has to happen with individual discussions with candidates both successful and unsuccessful, the clubs, and try to understand exactly what went right and what went wrong. They're not the outcomes we wanted. We're committed more than ever to ensure we do that, but we want it to be a natural process."

Commissioner Goodell salutes the achievements of Buccaneers QB, Tom Brady

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

Advertisement

"Tom Brady has shown that he's probably the greatest player to ever play this game. His ability to rise to the big occasions, and make everybody rise around him. That's what's absolutely incredible to me. Everyone just plays better when they're with him. And so, he's an exceptional talent, but more importantly, he's one of the great guys. I've known him for probably 15 years. He's an extraordinary guy. He's real, and he cares about this game, deeply. He cares about the people involved with the game, so for me, I wish him well. I think he's going to continue to be a great performer. I'm glad to hear he's going to play a few more years."

Goodell's comments on the 'take the knee' protests and Colin Kaepernick

Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

"I said very clearly back in June that we wish we had listened to our players earlier, and we had a lot of players that were coming and bringing these issues to us. It didn't start last summer; it started over two years ago and we've been working with the Players Coalition over that period of time."

"Colin was one of the individuals who obviously brought a great deal of attention to this, and, for that, he deserves our recognition for that and appreciation. But there were a lot of other players. In fact, many of the demonstrations started back in 2014 with Ferguson."

"From our standpoint, we now, I think, have a platform and an ability to work with our players to address those issues that they've identified in their communities, in our communities, that we can help and address. There's a commitment from the entire ownership to that. Not just financial but more importantly our resources."

The Potential for a 17-game NFL schedule in 2021

Super Bowl LV - Preview

Advertisement

"We are looking at the 17-game schedule. ... We've already agreed to that in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. There's still more work to be done on that. Once the game is done, we'll turn our focus a little bit more to that. Even though we have that option, we're going to continue to talk."

Goodell on Tampa Bay possibly getting another NFL Super Bowl

Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

"Well, I never want to get into specifics on that, because it's ultimately an ownership vote. But I think everyone knows the unique circumstances that we face this season. They also know how extraordinary Tampa has been in working through that. I think that'll be a big consideration in their minds when they do sit down and vote. We recognize that it may not be the full extent of economic benefit, but in some ways, I think this whole pandemic and this ability to work through this is really going to be a reflection on this community's can-do attitude and how they get things down. They never wavered about moving forward with this game, and they've never looked forward and said, 'We want to have a game in return.' Those are the kind of people that make this world special, and I think the NFL will recognize that going forward."

What do you think about the commissioner's latest comments? Have your say in the comments section below.