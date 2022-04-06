5 greatest late-round picks in NFL Draft history

While the NFL draft is a time when the top college prospects are drafted early on in the NFL, many players get selected late but end up having the most successful careers in the NFL. The opposite can also be said about the top guys who are picked first in the draft; they may not have a successful career.

While it is hard for scouts and teams to evaluate talent, there are always some diamonds in the dirt that end up being selected way later than they should have been. Here are five of the most excellent late-round draft picks that ended up having successful careers in the NFL:

Five greatest late-round draft picks in NFL history

#1 - Tom Brady - 2000, Round 6, pick 199

Tom Brady, the GOAT, comes in at number one on the list. Nobody thought the QB drafted in the 6th-round out of Michigan would have had the career he's had. After taking over for then-Patriots starter Drew Bledsoe early in the 2001 season, Brady immediately began to make an impact. In that season, he threw for over 2,800 yards and 18 touchdowns and led his team to victory in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champ, three-time MVP. He's made six All-Pro teams, has made the Pro Bowl 15 times, and has nearly all the essential QB records such as most career wins, passing attempts and completions, passing yards, and touchdowns.

#2 - Deacon Jones - 1961, Round 14, pick 186

SiriusXM Broadcasts Live From Radio Row During Super Bowl XLVI Week In Indianapolis

Deacon Jones was selected in the 14th round of the 1961 draft. The Rams drafted Jones out of Mississippi Valley State, and he became part of the legendary "Fearsome Foursome" defensive line in Los Angeles. Jones revolutionized the game by being credited with the term "sack." The NFL didn't count sacks officially until 1982, but it was believed that Jones led the league in sacks upon his retirement in 1974.

Jones retired after the 1974 season as an eight-time Pro Bowler, five-time sacks leader, eight-time All-Pro, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980.

#3 - Shannon Sharpe - 1990, Round 7, pick 192

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos

One of the best TE's all-time came late in the 7th-round of the 1990 draft. Shannon Sharpe won three Super Bowls and retired as the all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns by a tight end. Sharpe was an eight-time Pro Bowler and made the All-Pro team five times in his career. Sharpe was also the first tight end to record over 10,000 receiving yards.

#4 - Terrell Davis - 1995, Round 6, pick 196

mbSiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

Another player drafted by the Denver Broncos. Davis is a two-time Super Bowl champ who won the league MVP in 1998, was a three-time Pro Bowler, and made the All-Pro team three times. The Broncos won their first Super Bowl in 1997. In that game, Davis was named the Super Bowl MVP after running for 157 yards and becoming the first running back to run for three touchdowns in Super Bowl history.

In 1998, he had a career year and one of the best seasons for a running back when he ran for a whopping 2,008 yards and 21 touchdowns. However, in 1999 he tore his ACL and MCL after trying to make a tackle on an interception, which slowed down the rest of his career.

#5 - Bart Starr - 1956, Round 17, pick 200

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

The Packers, led by Starr, won the first two Super Bowls. Starr had great success with the legendary head coach, Vince Lombardi, and finished his career in 1971 as a four-time Pro Bowler, a three-time NFL champion, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and the league's MVP in 1966.

Starr was selected in the 17th round of the 1956 draft and was the best QB in history upon his retirement.

