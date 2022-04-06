"Probably the weirdest trade I've seen in my life" - NFL fans react to draft pick trade between Eagles and Saints

As we get closer to the NFL draft on Thursday, April 28, teams will look to move up in the draft and that's exactly what the New Orleans Saints did on Monday. The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade picks No. 16, 19, and 194 to the Saints. In exchange, they have taken picks No. 18, 101, 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
Essentially, the Saints got another first-round pick in this year's draft while sending a first in next year's draft back to the Eagles.
The Eagles will now have double firsts in the 2023 draft, which is expected to be a better and deeper QB draft than this year's. A trade like Monday's continues to show that the Eagles believe in Jalen Hurts and he will get another chance this season to become the Eagles’ QB solution for the future.
The 2023 NFL Draft class is packed with more talent, especially at quarterback. So, if Hurts doesn't pan out this year, the Eagles will have more capital next year to trade up if they decide to do so.
The Saints believe they're just a few good players away from contending and making the playoffs. Therefore, selecting an extra player in this year's first-round could push a playoff run for them. The Saints could also possibly try to trade their two first-round picks to move up and select a QB.
The trade was baffling, with many believing the Eagles got the better of the Saints in terms of draft capital.
NFL Fans react to the unique Saints-Eagles trade
