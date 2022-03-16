“Are you married to Jalen Hurts?” - NFL analyst questions why Eagles aren’t all-in on pursuing Deshaun Watson 

Since the sexual harassment charges against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have been dropped (at least, the criminal charges, not the civil suits), many people wonder why specific teams still won't pursue the quarterback?

One NFL analyst thinks that the Philadelphia Eagles need to pursue Deshaun Watson and dump current quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Mark Kremer @mark_kremer I don’t care what the courts said today. You better not trade for Deshaun Watson @Eagles I don’t care what the courts said today. You better not trade for Deshaun Watson @Eagles

Deshaun Watson was under investigation by the NFL for sexual harassment but was cleared by a grand jury that didn't want to bring charges against him, but the civil suits against him are pending.

Now that Deshaun Watson has been cleared, at least, of the criminal charges, he can be pursued by any team in the league, including the Eagles, who, despite having Hurts at quarterback, Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football thinks that they should drop Hurts and seek a trade with the Texans for Watson.

Brandt said:

“Philadelphia, are you married to Jalen Hurts? Nice season last year. But like you got these really cool young receivers. You got an ambitious GM. You have this offensive line. Are you interested in, Jalen Hurts is the answer. It's done? I don't think so. And I’m sure there’d be some awkward moments in that building and in the fan base, and certainly talking to Jalen. But it doesn't matter. This is not friendship. This is a business. And there's a massive asset that you could bring to your team for a decade maybe and win Super Bowls with. Like, you got to hurt some feelings and I think that will happen.”

Why the Eagles shouldn't pursue Deshaun Watson

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson may be the hottest name in football, and several teams need a quarterback. However, that doesn't mean they should go after Watson, including the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts didn't have a bad year. He threw for over 3,000 yards, 16 touchdowns, and had a 61 percent completion rate.

The Eagles' problem was that they didn't have a lot of great weapons on offense to help Hurts, including on the offensive line, which made Hurts run for his life the whole season. Plus, the Eagles defense was suspect last season, too.

Bringing Watson isn't going to improve that situation much. As good a player as he is, the Eagles need to resolve specific issues on that team, like having a better running back at that position and another veteran receiver to help DeVonta Smith.

And although Watson's legal problems appear to be over, something still doesn't sit right with that whole situation and could become a headache down the line for the Eagles or any team that decides to pursue Watson.

So before the Philadelphia Eagles make such a huge decision, they need to fix their backyard first.

