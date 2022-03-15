NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson set to meet Browns for blockbuster trade 

Deshaun Watson is the most sought-after NFL player currently on the trade market. With three Pro Bowl appearances between 2018-2020, the Houston Texans quarterback has proved that he belongs among the big boys.

At the peak of his powers, the quarterback led the league in overall passing yards back in 2020. But his hot form was cut short after multiple counts of sexual misconduct were levied against him.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLTotalAccess last night: What's next for Deshaun Watson? A flurry of trade calls and an active market. From @NFLTotalAccess last night: What's next for Deshaun Watson? A flurry of trade calls and an active market. https://t.co/pbZaAO8tpC

With his name now cleared in a recent ruling, Watson actively seeks a trade. While the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints have emerged as frontrunners to land the signal-caller, the Browns, too, are reportedly in the mix.

And to display just how serious they are about the trade, the Browns are now reportedly set to meet Watson.

According to NFL analyst Kimberley A. Martin, Browns representatives will meet Watson on Tuesday to discuss a prospective deal.

Martin provided the following update on Twitter:

"[Saints] and [Panthers] may have met with Deshaun Watson already, but don’t sleep on CLE. The [Browns] are in play for Watson and plan to meet with the [Texans] QB on Tuesday."

Baker Mayfield's future uncertain amid Deshaun Watson trade talk

The man who will most certainly lose his starting job if a trade goes through for Deshaun Watson is Baker Mayfield. The Browns had drafted the quarterback at No. 1 overall back in 2018.

While Mayfield was the signal-caller for the Browns offense that took division rival Pittsburgh Steelers to the cleaners during their first playoff road victory in eons, criticism has always followed the former Sooners signal-caller.

While Mayfield showed early signs of promise, fans and analysts often scrutinized his frequent turnovers. But all that seemed to change once former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski took over as the Browns' head coach in 2020.

Mayfield threw just eight interceptions and helped the Browns back into the playoffs. But in 2021, the quarterback seemed to regress yet again. While one might argue that Mayfield's inconsistencies were down to an injury-rattled season, many among the Browns faithful seem to be losing their patience.

The Browns are still viewed as playoff contenders thanks to a loaded roster featuring the likes of Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, and the recently acquired Amari Cooper, to name a few. But adding a superstar quarterback like Deshaun Watson to the mix might be the final piece of the puzzle in their pursuit of a first Lombardi Trophy.

