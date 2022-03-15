WATCH: Baker Mayfield is winning hearts thanks to making young cancer warrior's day with sweet gesture

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield made a young fan's day. Eleven-year-old Ethan Evans who has been diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma, played with pro golfer Brooks Koepka during a practice round at the Players Championship.

Evans joined Koepka for three holes at TPC Sawgrass, and as the pair were walking to the green, Koepka had a little surprise for Ethan. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the pair via a video call. Mayfield and Evans talked for a couple of minutes.

Despite starting his cancer treatment just weeks ago, at the request of Koepka, Evans was allowed to travel for the behind the scenes play around. Koepka is also Ethan’s favorite golfer.

While the Browns quarterback has gotten his fair share of criticism over his comments after games, it is things like this that really show what kind of person Mayfield is.

Can Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns bounce back?

The Cleveland Browns underwhelmed last season

The Browns missed out on a playoff spot last season after finishing third in their division with a 8-9 record. With the team thought to be genuine Super Bowl contenders and one of the better teams in the AFC, last year was a bitter disappointment.

The 26-year-old played hurt throughout the season with a torn labrum on his left shoulder which luckily is not his throwing shoulder, but it was clear he was severely hampered.

He suffered the injury in Week 2 when he tried to make a tackle after throwing an interception against Houston. He then hit it again in Week 6 when he fell awkwardly after being strip-sacked by Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Baker Mayfield suffered his shoulder injury trying to make a tackle after throwing an interception. I know it’s in the moment, but quarterbacks should be taught to just stay away. Simply not worth it. Baker Mayfield suffered his shoulder injury trying to make a tackle after throwing an interception. I know it’s in the moment, but quarterbacks should be taught to just stay away. Simply not worth it. https://t.co/TVGNwYDvxi

After that, the Browns quarterback left a lot to be desired with his play. But after having surgery in the offseason, it is hoped that he will return with a full bill of health.

The organization has done its part to try and put pieces around him, including acquiring former Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper via trade. It gives the 26-year-old a star receiver to throw to.

The former Oklahoma star will be hoping to improve on his 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions from last season as the Browns gear up to challenge the Bengals and Ravens for the AFC North title.

Much of the Browns' success will depend on number 6 and whether he is fully healthy or not. The team has the pieces to make a run, but as we saw last season, that counts for little, unless it is backed up on the field.

Will the Browns return with a bang in 2022? We will wait with anticipation.

