Baker Mayfield injury: Browns QB expected to undergo surgery to repair shoulder injury

Those expecting Baker Mayfield's shoulder injury to quickly go away have been dealt some sobering news. According to Yahoo Sports, Baker Mayfield will need shoulder surgery after the season is over. How much will this affect the Browns going forward?

Baker Mayfield Injury update

Baker Mayfield's injury is to his non-throwing shoulder, which should be somewhat of a relief for Browns fans. With only his non-throwing shoulder compromised, Mayfield should be able to throw. However, having an injury to any shoulder is still a massive factor for any quarterback. Since throwing form typically uses both shoulders, it could create some issues for Mayfield's throwing motion.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Browns QB Baker Mayfield is expected to need surgery on his torn labrum following the season, sources say, the result of the hits he’s taken on his non-throwing shoulder. The belief is he can deal with it through the season, but incurring more damage would make it challenging. #Browns QB Baker Mayfield is expected to need surgery on his torn labrum following the season, sources say, the result of the hits he’s taken on his non-throwing shoulder. The belief is he can deal with it through the season, but incurring more damage would make it challenging.

Now that teams know where Mayfield is weak, they know where to hit him to further disrupt his rhythm. Meaning, one hit on Mayfield in the right spot could work like five in speeding up his internal clock. If his clock is sped up, he will force more passes. If he forces more passes, he will throw more interceptions.

Ed Greenberger @EdGreenberger Kyler Murray’s defense has given up 109 pts in 6 games. The #Browns have given up 117 in their 3 losses alone. Baker Mayfield’s season passer rating is 97.8.The Browns’ 3-3 record is all about the defense. It’s not even remotely about the quarterback. Kyler Murray’s defense has given up 109 pts in 6 games. The #Browns have given up 117 in their 3 losses alone. Baker Mayfield’s season passer rating is 97.8.The Browns’ 3-3 record is all about the defense. It’s not even remotely about the quarterback.

This is great news for opposing defenses and terrible news for the Browns. They may have Baker Mayfield on the field at one point, but he won't be the same. In combination with the other injuries plaguing the team, the Browns find themselves with their backs up against the wall.

In addition to Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr, Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb, Jadeveon Clowney, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Malik Jackson, Jarvis Landry, Andy Janovich and others are currently listed on the injury report for CBS Sports. Odell Beckham Jr, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb will likely be out for a number of weeks.

Meanwhile, Malik Jackson, Jadeveon Clowney, and JC Tretter seem close to coming back. Regardless, the Browns are in a precarious position at 3-3. Being below .500 this late in the season is never good, especially with the plethora of injuries facing the Cleveland Browns.

Also Read

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

Put simply, the game against the Broncos tonight is in the must-win conversation. If the Browns can pull out a win tonight, the team can get healthier and be in a better position to win on Sunday of Week 8. If they can accomplish this, the storm will be much quieter and the Browns can get back to worrying about seeding. At this point, the Browns are simply attempting to stay alive.

Edited by Henno van Deventer