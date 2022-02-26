"We don't know if Jalen Hurts is the answer" - NFL analyst reckons Philadelphia Eagles are on the lookout for a new QB

Jalen Hurts might not be the answer for the Philadelphia Eagles going forward, according to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin.

With the NFC East team making it to the playoffs before losing to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many are still unsure of the Eagles' young quarterback's ability to lead a contending team.

On ESPN's NFL Live, Martin was asked which team could challenge the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East title. She put the Eagles behind Dallas, but added that the Eagles are not sure if Hurts is the answer to their quarterback problems.

“There is something to believe in when you look at Jalen Hurts, look at Nick Sirianni, going into his second year as a full-time head coach."

“They haven’t put the stamp on Jalen Hurts and especially because they have the draft capital, we don’t know if he’s going to be the answer but at least behind the Cowboys. Daniel Jones has been there, and he still hasn’t proven that he can be the guy so when you look at Philly, there’s promise there, it’s just who knows if the Eagles front office believes."

Is Hurts the guy for the Eagles?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As Martin alluded to, there is promise with Hurts as the Eagles quarterback. His ability to extend plays and throw the ball down the field is similar to that of Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy



for Russell Wilson

for Jalen Hurts Make your pick for the Eagles starting quarterback next seasonfor Russell Wilsonfor Jalen Hurts Make your pick for the Eagles starting quarterback next season❤️ for Russell Wilson🔁 for Jalen Hurts https://t.co/kaZeMDb8qw

However, at times last season, his inexperience cost his team dearly. That's the downside of starting such a young quarterback, though. He is a true duel-threat quarterback who has shown he has huge upside.

In his 15 games as a starter this year, the 23-year-old led the team to a record of 8-7. He threw for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also rushed for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns, as he was just as good with his feet as he was throwing the ball.

As Martin mentioned, the Eagles have plenty of draft capital, possessing three picks in the first round (Picks 15,16 and 19) and could use those picks to build around him.

But some are thinking the franchise could part with all three to try and lure Russell Wilson. Hurts' time in Philly could be nearing an end after just a couple of years.

theScore @theScore Should the Eagles stick with Jalen Hurts as their QB of the future? 🤔 Should the Eagles stick with Jalen Hurts as their QB of the future? 🤔 https://t.co/RtdguLXsl5

That's not all on the former Oklahoma quarterback, though. When a player of Wilson's caliber is attainable and the team has three first-rounders, they nearly have to go all-in to get the Seahawks star.

Martin stated that the Eagles front office is unsure if the former Oklahoma star is the answer at quarterback. Over the next couple of weeks and months, we will get a definitive answer on the future of the 23-year-old.

Edited by Adam Dickson