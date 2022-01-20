How the Eagles should build around Jalen Hurts through the 2022 NFL Draft 

The Philadelphia Eagles are in an interesting position at the beginning of their 2022 offseason. The team has a wealth of draft picks in 2022 and a young quarterback in Jalen Hurts, who may or may not be the answer under center.

GM Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni spoke with the media Wednesday and indicated that they are moving forward with Hurts as the starting quarterback this offseason.

"Yes, I think for us, we got to do whatever we can to continue to help him develop," Roseman said. "And how do we do that? By surrounding him with really good players. Players continue to grow. That's a huge part of developing. They grow how they are in their second year is not how they're going to be. In year four or five, six and seven. They're also products of the people around them. So that's on us to continue to build this team."

There was initial speculation that the team could be in the market for a big-name quarterback such as Deshaun Watson. It must be pointed out that such a scenario could still shape up despite Roseman's comments. He would not pass up a great opportunity if it presented itself.

The team is also not going to begin the offseason, saying Hurts is not their guy. He is still only 23 years old and led the team to the postseason. His dynamic abilities as a runner and a thrower make him someone the Eagles can develop for years to come.

So let's say leadership sticks to its word and decides to build around Hurts in 2022. How can it do that?

Philadelphia Eagles hold 3 of top 19 draft picks

The 2022 quarterback class is not looking to be all that elite. In other years, the Eagles could easily package all of their picks and go after a top signal-caller. Yet if we believe the messaging, the focus is on getting Hurts some help.

It is highly possible the front office focuses on defense with their top picks. For the sake of this article, let's analyze how they could improve on the other side of the ball.

One strategy is to use all three picks. In that scenario, the Eagles could snag two offensive linemen and a top wide receiver. Building a young line with top talent is never a bad idea, and that adds more cost control over the next few years.

Yet the most glaring need is for an upgrade at receiver. That could mean the Eagles package some picks to move up and take the top playmaker available.

Jalen Reagor was supposed to fill this role when he was taken No. 21 overall in 2020. He has since been a bust, while No. 22 overall pick Justin Jefferson has been a star in Minnesota.

The Eagles tried again in 2021 by drafting DeVonta Smith with the No. 10 overall pick. He led the team in receiving with 916 yards and five receptions. But if he and Quez Watkins are the only two options, it may not be a shock to see the team draft a wide receiver in the first round for the third consecutive season.

Philadelphia can also make a splash by using a pick or two to trade for an established star at any position on offense. Once again, that could still include a quarterback if the team gets the perfect offer.

Building around Hurts should mean getting him protection up front and also another weapon on the outside. Otherwise, having all this extra draft capital won't help him develop further in 2022.

