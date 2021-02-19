NFL: Will Jalen Hurts be successful as the franchise QB for the Eagles?

One of the most anticipated trades of the 2021 NFL offseason has finally been completed. Carson Wentz parted ways with the Philadelphia Eagles as the team traded him to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two draft picks.

And with the trade of Carson Wentz, there will now not be a single QB drafted in the first round from 2009-2016 that is still with his original team.



0 out of 22 total. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 18, 2021

With Wentz now out of Philly, all eyes turn to second-year QB Jalen Hurts. Is the Eagles organization set on Hurts being the starting QB in 2021, or could they consider drafting yet another QB?

NFL: Will the Eagles take the chance with Hurts?

Hurts was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, in what became a controversial pick by the Eagles and GM Howie Roseman. Just a year before the drafting Hurts, the team had given Wentz a four-year, $128 million extension, cementing Wentz's place as the team's franchise quarterback. The deal also made Wentz the 8th highest-paid QB in the NFL.

However, that commitment came under the scanner after the rookie QB was drafted and later named the starting QB in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL regular season. While Hurts certainly showed flashes of being a franchise QB for the Eagles, it was clear there was plenty he still had to work on.

In the present day of the NFL, dual-threat QB's are what teams have started to prefer and see more success with. Both Hurts and Wentz do come under that category, although Hurts is slightly more mobile than Wentz.

🚨 A Jalen Hurts Thread...



The people hating on Jalen Hurts are doing so after only 4 career games and are ONLY looking at the numbers... remember that.



How about these other 2 guys after their first 4 career games? pic.twitter.com/jrG7zvu2RB — Matt Nein (@mnein9) February 16, 2021

His rookie season isn't the best resume to have as a potential starting QB. Hurts played in eight games at the QB position but started in half those games.

In four starts, Hurts completed 69 of 133 passes (51.8% completion) for 919 yards, five passing touchdowns, three interceptions, and 10 sacks. He also had 46 attempts for 272 rushing yards and three touchdowns, which was his biggest success statistically.

For now, it is a waiting game to determine if the Eagles will move forward with Hurts, or if they will bring in another QB to compete for the starting spot. Hurts certainly has the capabilities of being a starting QB in the NFL, but it could take some time for him to develop into a true starter that can help the Eagles compete.