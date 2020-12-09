Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced that rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts will start against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, benching longtime starter Carson Wentz.

Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson is naming Jalen Hurts his new starting quarterback and the rookie will start Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints, sources tell @mortreport and me. Carson Wentz now will backup Hurts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2020

Wentz was benched late in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers in favor of Hurts. Now, Pederson has certainly made the right move to save his job, as it was previously reported that the Eagles organization had grown tired of Wentz and his abysmal performance since the start of the season.

Hurts, who was drafted out of Oklahoma by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, was a very surprising pick from general manager Howie Roseman. It was such a controversial pick that the notorious Eagles fans were calling for Roseman to be fired and for Hurts to be traded immediately.

It certainly unclear what has caused the downfall of Wentz, but the drafting of Hurts this year certainly could have effected him mentally, as the belief initially was that the organization was losing faith in Wentz's ability to lead the team. Despite all that, the Eagles gave him a four-year, $128 million contract extension in the offseason.

JALEN HURTS FIRST CAREER TD PASS IS A DIME 🚨



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/HQh0S6BhKg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2020

As of right now, Wentz leads all NFL quarterbacks in interceptions, turnovers and sacks. Blame certainly has to be put upon the offensive line and Roseman for not getting Wentz enough help up front in the off season, but outside of that, the Eagles were still expected to win the NFC East division and are falling short right now at 3-8-1.

The Eagles are two wins behind Washington and the New York Giants in a division that could likely be won by a team with a losing record.

Wentz was a league MVP contender in 2017 and had led the Eagles to an 11-2 record before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 13. Wentz was replaced by backup QB Nick Foles, who proceeded to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship. Wentz and the Eagles have not had as good of a season since then.

With Hurts under center, it will be a test to determine whether he's the future and the team will have to explore its options with Wentz. While he hasn't performed at his best, the 27-year-old Wentz still have plenty to show for the league and could outperform what he did in Philadelphia elsewhere.

A few spots that have been rumored for Wentz are the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears, but it is too early to tell who will be interested in him as of right now.