NFL Week 13: Eagles bench QB Wentz for Hurts in loss to Packers

The Philadelphia Eagles are an absolute mess this season, including quarterback Carson Wentz, who is currently having his worst season as a pro.

Wentz's performance against the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's 30-16 loss was enough for head coach Doug Pederson to bench the veteran and give rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts a try.

Hurts, who was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, was initially a very controversial pick by general manager Howie Roseman. He was considered a starting-caliber QB coming into the draft and the Eagles were heavily criticized for this pick. After all, it threatened Wentz and his possible future with this team, considering everyone believed he is the future of the franchise after they signed him to a four-year, $128 million contract.

Nonetheless, Hurts made the most out of the opportunity he was given in the fourth quarter. Hurts completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards with a touchdown and one interception.

JALEN HURTS FIRST CAREER TD PASS IS A DIME 🚨



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/HQh0S6BhKg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2020

Hurts had more passing yards in the fourth quarter than Wentz did all throughout the game (79). But the issues of sacks continued for the Eagles, as both QBs were sacked for a combined 7 times and Wentz already leads quarterbacks with the most sacks in the league.

Eagles' starting QB for next week unclear

Pederson has stated that it is unclear who will be the starter against the New Orleans Saints, but all eyes point toward Hurts, considering the Eagles now have slim chances of making it to the top of the notorious NFC East division.

In recent weeks, Hurts had reportedly been getting more reps with the Eagles' first-team offense in practice. It seemed the Eagles were at least planning to use Hurts more in special packages and on trick plays, but he could have earned himself a chance to be Philadelphia's starting quarterback.

The other reason would be for Pederson to possibly save his job for one more season, as pressure mounted from the organization that not only is he on the hot seat, but the poor performance from Wentz was not being tolerated any longer.

Advertisement

Can't wait for Carson Wentz to go to Indy and become a Super Bowl winning HOF/MVP/GOD under Frank Reich. As a Philly fan, it's really the only way this story ends. It's too predictable. — Smitty (@SmittyBarstool) December 7, 2020

If Pederson does choose Hurts to start, it will be the right call for him and the team. Does this mean Wentz is done with the team? It is possible, but the question arises as to who will take his large contract and with another young quarterback on the roster, it would not make sense to keep both.