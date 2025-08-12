  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 5 late-round WR fantasy football draft targets who could win you the league in 2025 ft. Keenan Allen

5 late-round WR fantasy football draft targets who could win you the league in 2025 ft. Keenan Allen

By Adam Hulse
Modified Aug 12, 2025 17:11 GMT
Los Angeles Chargers v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Chargers v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

The 2025 fantasy football season is almost here and all managers should be preparing their draft strategies. One of the best ways to create a strong opportunity to win leagues is by finding sleepers in the late rounds that may be overlooked by other teams. Here are are five examples of wide receivers who could be absolute steals this year.

Ad

Fantasy Football sleeper WRs in late rounds of 2025 drafts

Sleeper WRs
Sleeper WRs

#1 - Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rashid Shaheed flashed his massive upside with the New Orleans Saints last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He played in just six games, but finished among the top 15 weekly wide receivers in three of them and ranked as the WR31 in fantasy points per game. The Saints are in desperate need of weapons, so if he can bounce back from the injury, he could receive a large workload.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#2 - Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

Ad

Wan'Dale Robinson quietly recorded a ton of volume for the New York Giants last year, including 93 receptions on 140 targets. This only resulted in a WR41 finish in fantasy football, but their weak offense was one of the biggest reasons for this The Giants' situation should be improved with Russell Wilson taking over as their starting quarterback, giving Robinson late-round sleeper potential.

#3 - Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Keenan Allen will return to the Los Angeles Chargers this year after spending one season with the Chicago Bears. He should get an upgrade at quarterback going from Caleb Williams to Justin Herbert, especially considering his history with the Chargers. Allen finished as the overall WR8 in his last season with Herbert and set a career-high with 108 receptions.

Ad

#4 - Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos

Marvin Mims showed off his elite upside with the Denver Broncos across the final few weeks of last season. He finished among the top ten weekly wide receivers in fantasy football three times in his final five games with five total touchdowns during this impressive stretch. The Broncos' WR2 role across from Courtland Sutton is open, creating an intriguing opportunity for Mims this year.

#5 - Hollywood Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Hollywood Brown appeared in just two games for the Kansas City Chiefs last year after being plagued by injuries. He still showed his potential production by totaling nine receptions on 15 targets for 91 yards. It's unclear what his role will be this season in a crowded offense, but if he can secure a reliable worklaod, he could be a fantasy football sleeper.

About the author
Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Twitter icon

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Adam Hulse
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications