5 late-round WR fantasy football draft targets who could win you the league in 2025 ft. Keenan Allen

The 2025 fantasy football season is almost here and all managers should be preparing their draft strategies. One of the best ways to create a strong opportunity to win leagues is by finding sleepers in the late rounds that may be overlooked by other teams. Here are are five examples of wide receivers who could be absolute steals this year.

Fantasy Football sleeper WRs in late rounds of 2025 drafts

#1 - Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

Rashid Shaheed flashed his massive upside with the New Orleans Saints last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He played in just six games, but finished among the top 15 weekly wide receivers in three of them and ranked as the WR31 in fantasy points per game. The Saints are in desperate need of weapons, so if he can bounce back from the injury, he could receive a large workload.

#2 - Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

Wan'Dale Robinson quietly recorded a ton of volume for the New York Giants last year, including 93 receptions on 140 targets. This only resulted in a WR41 finish in fantasy football, but their weak offense was one of the biggest reasons for this The Giants' situation should be improved with Russell Wilson taking over as their starting quarterback, giving Robinson late-round sleeper potential.

#3 - Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Keenan Allen will return to the Los Angeles Chargers this year after spending one season with the Chicago Bears. He should get an upgrade at quarterback going from Caleb Williams to Justin Herbert, especially considering his history with the Chargers. Allen finished as the overall WR8 in his last season with Herbert and set a career-high with 108 receptions.

#4 - Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos

Marvin Mims showed off his elite upside with the Denver Broncos across the final few weeks of last season. He finished among the top ten weekly wide receivers in fantasy football three times in his final five games with five total touchdowns during this impressive stretch. The Broncos' WR2 role across from Courtland Sutton is open, creating an intriguing opportunity for Mims this year.

#5 - Hollywood Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Hollywood Brown appeared in just two games for the Kansas City Chiefs last year after being plagued by injuries. He still showed his potential production by totaling nine receptions on 15 targets for 91 yards. It's unclear what his role will be this season in a crowded offense, but if he can secure a reliable worklaod, he could be a fantasy football sleeper.

