5 Least feared QBs entering 2022 NFL season ft. Carson Wentz

Entering the new NFL season, teams will know where they stand as they approach training camp. For some, a deep playoff run is the minimum requirement, while for others, simply making the postseason is considered an achievement.

A lot of what makes a team a playoff contender is their quarterback. The likes of Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes hold their teams' aspirations in their hands, literally.

But for all the great quarterbacks who scare defensive coordinators, others simply do not have the same effect.

Here are five of the least feared quarterbacks entering the 2022 NFL season.

#5- Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 25-year-old does not strike fear in any defensive coordinator. After starting last season with a blaze of glory (3-0), things quickly went downhill for Carolina.

With Darnold under center, there is not much to get excited about. While he can move around and use his legs rather well, throwing the football has shown some horrendous interceptions over the journey.

He started 11 games last year and had a 4-7 record, throwing just nine touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions. He also only completed just 59.9% of his passes.

The team is looking at the possibility of bringing in Baker Mayfield. At one point, Darnold lost the starting spot to Cam Newton and Phillip Walker. That tells you all you need to know about his NFL season last year.

#4 - Drew Lock

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Involved in the deal that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, Drew Lock now calls Seattle home. He started three games for Denver last year and lost all three. He threw for two touchdowns and two interceptions in those games along with 787 yards.

Now in Seattle with what some say has fewer weapons and a worse defense, Lock may not even be the team's starter come Week 1. Colin Kaepernick and Baker Mayfield are thought to be potential players the organization is looking to bring in. If Kaepernick and Mayfield are not brought in, Lock could again be relegated to a backup.

As of now, he is the starter in Seattle and if that is the case for the 2022 NFL season, defensive coordinators will be licking their chops. Given the prospect of facing the Drew Lock-led Seahawks.

# 3- Jared Goff

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

The former L.A. Rams quarterback lands on the list simply because of the team he plays for. Last year, Goff went 3-10-1 in his 14 games, throwing 19 touchdowns and a respectable eight interceptions.

However, it is his mental mistakes that continually get him into trouble. He needs everything to go right and when it does, we do see what he is capable of in L.A. However, with the Lions still on the rebuilding part of their plan, Goff is likely to be more down than up in 2022.

If everything does go right, as it did against the Cardinals in a 30-12 win. Goff's stats were impressive, completing 21 of his 26 passes for 216 passing yards and three touchdowns, showing he is capable of winning NFL games. However, it just happens to infrequently.

#2 - Daniel Jones

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

If a team doesn't pick up your fifth-year option as a first-round pick, chances are you have not held up your end of the bargain. While there have been many contributing factors to Jones' up-and-down performances since entering the league, it just hasn't quite happened.

Jones went 4-7 last season, throwing ten touchdowns and seven interceptions. For many, Jones just isn't 'that guy' for the Giants. When he was taken so high in the 2019 draft (pick 6) many eyebrows were raised.

There is just nothing aside from his ability to use his legs that worries defenses in the league. With the Giants nailing their draft picks this year (on defense) and giving Jones another receiver in Wan'Dale Robinson, there's hope that he will start to take control.

#1 - Carson Wentz

Washington Commanders Introduce Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz had just about everything a quarterback in the NFL needed with the Colts last season. A great offensive line, a superstar running back, a decent receiving core, a good defense and failed to make the postseason.

Looking at his stats, 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, Wentz still went 9-8 on the season. The big knock on Wentz is that you simply can't trust him in a high pressure spot. When a big play needs to be made, more often than not, he folds under pressure and throws a bizarre interception. This is something that we have seen far too often since he entered the NFL.

Now with the Commanders, Wentz has, according to many, taken a step back team-wise. It will be interesting to see how things pan out for him across the season. Taylor Heinicke could see the field sooner rather than later in the 2022 NFL season.

