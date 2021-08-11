5 most likely Los Angeles Rams future Hall of Famers

The Los Angeles Rams have a loaded roster. No one can dispute that. However, which of the players playing today will be in the Hall of Fame tomorrow?

It's interesting to look at the current players in their prime and ask the question of which players could be immortalized in five, ten or 20 years. Who are the five most likely Rams to arrive in Canton in the future?

On that note, let's have a look at the five Los Angeles Rams players likely to be on the Hall of Fame ballot:

#1 - Aaron Donald, DT

This is the easiest player to pick. He's almost guaranteed to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He has had five seasons with double-digit sack production. In 2018, Aaron Donald earned a whopping 20.5 sacks, tied for seventh all-time for most sacks in a season.

Additionally, he has the endorsement of EA, who has rated Donald a 99 overall in each of the last five Madden video games.

#2 Jalen Ramsey, CB

Jalen Ramsey is a 99 overall in Madden 22. He has been a dominant cornerback all his career and was a cornerstone for one of the best defenses of the last decade in 2020. He has never had a season rated below 70, as per PFF.

If he can maintain a similar level of play for the next four or five years, his induction to the Hall of Fame would be inevitable. He has shown no signs of slowing down, so the sky remains the limit for Ramsey.

#3 Matthew Stafford, QB

Up to this point, Matthew Stafford's candidacy for the Hall of Fame depends on how he fares with the Los Angeles Rams.

If Stafford's Rams win as much as Stafford's Lions won, he will likely not get into the discussion. However, if he lives up to the hype and begins a new era of prosperity for the team over the next five to eight years, he could easily find a way into Canton.

While he isn't a Hall of Famer at the moment, he could be on the path to making it with Sean McVay. That said, 2021 will be massive for Stafford. Will it be the beginning of a new narrative or more of the same for the player?

#4 Jared Goff, QB

Jared Goff looked like he was on his way to becoming a Hall of Famer. However, he has fallen off the perch in recent years, and now finds himself ostracized to the Lions.

Goff has a unique opportunity to make a great Hall-of-Fame case for himself, though. He has helped raise a franchise out of the depths of despair. If he somehow ends up doing the same for the Lions, Goff will be the quarterback that saved not one but two NFL franchises.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams

It's a compelling narrative. Of course, odds are that Goff will struggle and his Hall of Fame aspirations will slip through his fingers this season. However, he still has a chance of proving his credentials.

#5 Andrew Whitworth, T

Andrew Whitworth has seemingly been in the NFL for almost an eternity. However, he has been as reliable as any tackle, helping the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance.

Thus, it would not be surprising if Whitworth finds his way into the Hall of Fame before the end of the decade. This season, Whitworth will turn 40. As a tackle, he has been playing almost a decade later than many other contenders.

Even at an ungodly age, Whitworth was able to earn an 88.7 PFF grade and not allow a sack.

Bonus: Sean McVay

One cannot mention future Hall of Famers of the Rams without mentioning Sean McVay. While he will likely find his way into Canton if he continues to put up records over .500, he could coach for another 30 years.

Meaning, it could be at least another 35 or 40 years before McVay gets immortalized. The list goes for players who could get into the Hall of Fame in the near future. But Sean McVay's career is much too young to think about how it could pan out in the future.

