5 LSU players to watch out for in the 2023 NFL Draft ft. Kayshon Boutte

The LSU Tigers have produced some outstanding NFL talents despite their lack of success over the last two years. Last year, ten players were picked in the draft, including four in the top 100. Brian Kelly, the new head coach, is required to carry on the momentum and guide the Tigers to further on-field accomplishments.

There is talent on both offense and defense on this strong LSU squad. They possess the offensive players necessary to make things right and contend to be among the best teams in the SEC.

Here are their top 5 players in the 2023 NFL Draft to keep an eye on:

#1 EDGE BJ Ojulari

PFF College @PFF_College



49 QB Pressures

9 Sacks

49 QB Pressures, 9 Sacks, 83.0 Pass Rush Grade - LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari last season

The 2023 NFL Draft, which begins in the next few days, is projected to feature BJ Ojulari as the first prospect from LSU to have his name announced. It is not entirely clear, though, whether he will be picked on the first day.

Ojulari, who was anticipated to be selected in the first round going into the 2022 season, was named team captain and received the renowned No. 18 shirt, which is only given to players who show leadership on and off the field. Despite a modest decline in performance, Ojulari will probably still be selected in the late Day 1 or early Day 2 of the draft.

#2 WR Kayshon Boutte

Kent Lee Platte @MathBomb Kayshon Boutte is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 4.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1535 out of 3048 WR from 1987 to 2023. ras.football/ras-informatio… Kayshon Boutte is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 4.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1535 out of 3048 WR from 1987 to 2023. ras.football/ras-informatio… https://t.co/LZMeK9vZGe

Kayshon Boutte had high expectations going into the 2022 season after his incredible 2021 season was prematurely halted after just six games due to an ankle injury. However, he never really clicked with Jayden Daniels, and with 538 yards and two TDs on 48 receptions, he was the team's second-place receiver behind Malik Nabers. Before filing for the draft, Boutte initially made the decision to return to college in 2023.

#3 DT Jaquelin Roy

MLFootball @_MLFootball UPDATE: LSU standout defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy will be kicking off his top-30 visits this week with the Green Bay UPDATE: LSU standout defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy will be kicking off his top-30 visits this week with the Green Bay #Packers on Tuesday, source says, his agent Jamal L. Tooson ( @jtoosonlaw ) confirmed and stated based on conversations with several #NFL General Managers he… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨UPDATE: LSU standout defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy will be kicking off his top-30 visits this week with the Green Bay #Packers on Tuesday, source says, his agent Jamal L. Tooson (@jtoosonlaw) confirmed and stated based on conversations with several #NFL General Managers he… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/9OZw13uRKJ

Jaquelin Roy of LSU has delivered a reliable interior pass rush over the course of his successful collegiate career. He also possesses the stature necessary for a professional defensive lineman, but he has been unpredictable and has never presented himself as a player in charge.

Scouts are unsure how high his ceiling is due to this and his recent underwhelming showings at the NFL Combine and LSU's pro day. As it stands, Roy is probably best suited for the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

#4 OL Anthony Bradford

Brandon Thorn @BrandonThornNFL May need to add Anthony Bradford as an honorable mention as well May need to add Anthony Bradford as an honorable mention as well 👀 https://t.co/WyW40b4hyy

Anthony Bradford was raised in Michigan, where he competed in track and field, basketball, and football. In the end, the main right tackle at Muskegon High School developed into a four-star candidate and chose LSU over offers from Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State.

After enduring a redshirt campaign and an additional year without playing, Bradford finally broke through as a sophomore when he started a single contest at right guard and four more at left tackle before suffering an injury that ended his season. Bradford made 11 starts at right guard and one at left tackle in 2022.

#5 CB Mekhi Garner

Kent Lee Platte @MathBomb Mekhi Garner is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 229 out of 2212 CB from 1987 to 2023. ras.football/ras-informatio… Mekhi Garner is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 229 out of 2212 CB from 1987 to 2023. ras.football/ras-informatio… https://t.co/BDWE6rJISw

Garner made the most of his brief stint at LSU, developing into one of the best cornerbacks in the SEC and greatly increasing his draft stock. He made a total of 43 tackles and eight pass breakups after relocating from Louisiana, giving up 24 catches on 54 targets.

