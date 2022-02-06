5 memorable moments from the NFL Pro Bowl

Perhaps nothing personifies the NFL's stranglehold on the global imagination more than the ratings for the Pro Bowl. The league's annual all-star game is often ridiculed for its (necessary) lack of effort and relative pointlessness, but its potential for massive ratings likely ensures its continued longevity. Following a one-year transfer to virtual settings, the physical game returns on Sunday, with the traditionally Hawaiian settings exchanged for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/Disney XD).

Though the intensity is toned down to avoid exhibition injuries, the Pro Bowl has had its share of memorable moments that both resemble a regular NFL game and play into the absurd nature of a gridiron all-star contest.

SK looks back on the most memorable Pro Bowl moments

Old Time Football 🏈 @Ol_TimeFootball

Aloha Stadium hosts the

Jack Youngblood plays this game with a fractured Fibula, his 3rd game played with the 🦴 injury.

NFC jumps to a 3-0 lead

-1980: Skip? You don't know Jack

Nowadays, players will use even the most minor of ailments to skip the Pro Bowl, its all-star status resembling more of an "injury replacement" bowl. That was unheard of in the early days of the game, namely the 1980 edition that served as the third AFC vs. NFC matchup. Los Angeles Rams representative Jack Youngblood capped off one of the toughest stretches in NFL history in the year-ending exhibition, as it was his fourth straight game played with a fractured left fibula that also ailed him in the team's run to Super Bowl XIV. Together, with an MVP effort from Chuck Muncie, Youngblood helped guide the NFC to a 37-27 victory. The game was also notable in that it was the first held in Honolulu's Aloha Stadium, the first of 34 straight games on the islands.

BigBlueVCR @BigBlueVCR 2006: Pro Bowl Week- HBD @brianmoorman who turns 46 today. This game is known mainly for one thing. When the Bills punter tried a fake punt & was de-cleated by the late Sean Taylor who went at him like a missile. We got to even see some humor from Bill Belichick about the hit 2006: Pro Bowl Week- HBD @brianmoorman who turns 46 today. This game is known mainly for one thing. When the Bills punter tried a fake punt & was de-cleated by the late Sean Taylor who went at him like a missile. We got to even see some humor from Bill Belichick about the hit https://t.co/RQrKuNavnJ

-2007: Roughing the Kicker

Any discussion of unexpected big hits in the Pro Bowl begins and ends with Sean Taylor's busting the AFC's fake punt with a big hit on booter Brian Moorman during third-quarter action. He was known for his physicality. Taylor brought that same brand of intensity to the consequence-free exhibition, sending his squad into a frenzy. His NFL career was tragically cut short when he was murdered by home invaders. Moorman, to his credit, took the situation in stride, quickly recovering and congratulating Taylor on his historic hit. The Buffalo punter got a quantum of the last laugh, as the AFC took home a 31-28 decision.

NFL Throwback @nflthrowback



So at the end of the 2011 Pro Bowl, Offensive linemen don't get to score TDs very often.So at the end of the 2011 Pro Bowl, @alexmack51 seized his opportunity. Offensive linemen don't get to score TDs very often.So at the end of the 2011 Pro Bowl, @alexmack51 seized his opportunity. https://t.co/WgHobvmEzx

-2011: Mack makes most of lack of attack

The annoying and humorous sides of the Pro Bowl's absurd nature were on full display at the end of the 2011 edition. With the NFC leading by 20 and playing defense in the final minute, they offered little, if any, resistance to an AFC offensive effort led by Kansas City's Matt Cassel. Those trailing took advantage of a hopeless situation, with Cassel teammate Dwayne Bowe launching a lateral to Montell Owens. Brent Grimes wrapped up Owens but showed little interest in bringing him down. Owens took advantage and lateraled the ball to blocker Alex Mack, who took the ball the final 40 yards for a late score. Mack, now repping the San Francisco 49ers, will partake in his seventh Pro Bowl on Sunday...and perhaps be looking for more...

NFL @NFL



That's what the game is all about. (via @NFLThrowback)



-2013: Saturday's night's all right for flightin'

Forming "superteams" had reached the NFL after the NBA popularized it (look no further than what the modern Rams did en route to Super Bowl LVI). But no one's ever gone to the extent of defecting to a new team while the game was in progress...until the 2013 Pro Bowl, that is. Granted, the situation was entirely ceremonial, as retiring NFC center Jeff Saturday moved to the AFC group for a single play to afford him one final snap with Peyton Manning. Though the two, respectively, repped Denver and Green Bay at the time, they'd formed a strong connection during the new century glory days of the Indianapolis Colts, notably winning a more prestigious "Bowl" together after the 2006 season.

Steak Sauce @iamkevinito This is the greatest moment in Pro Bowl history and Katrina Torres is the greatest athlete in New Mexico history. This is the greatest moment in Pro Bowl history and Katrina Torres is the greatest athlete in New Mexico history. https://t.co/GVJhMCRsUh

-2014: Rebel with a cause

Pro Bowl spectators have often tried to handle the game's entertainment aspect themselves. These endeavors were often fueled by copious amounts of alcohol. But a field invasion invoked surprisingly wholesome tones during the 2014 game, the first of a short-lived experiment with "fantasy" teams drafted by NFL legends. The team, led by Deion Sanders, had some special assistance with a fourth quarter touchdown, as a 12th participant, in the form of fitness enthusiast and former soccer player Katrina Torres. The Hawaii Pacific University alumna took the field seconds after Nick Foles found Jordan Cameron for a 12-yard touchdown pass for a team led by Deion Sanders. Clad in a bikini top, denim shorts, and a flag of her native New Mexico acting as a cape of sorts, Torres lasted a while on the field (despite Sanders reps Marcell Reese's and Marshall Yanda's reluctance to celebrate with her) before she was apprehended by security. Torres, who was completely sober, later explained that she made her epic fourth quarter trek in honor of her cousin, who was unable to walk after he was involved in a motorcycle accident. Players later sympathized with Torres' cause, with Sanders lobbying the apprehending officers not to arrest Torres and, if they did, promising to immediately bail her out.

