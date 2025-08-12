5 mid-round RB fantasy football draft targets who could win you the league in 2025 ft. Isiah Pacheco

The 2025 fantasy football season is getting ready to kick off and managers should now be finalizing their draft strategies. The mid-rounds are often where leagues are won and lost each season as these picks can make or break the overall construction of any roster. This year features everal intriguing running backs that could be league winners, including the following five sleepers.

Fantasy Football sleeper RBs in mid-rounds of 2025 drafts

Sleeper RBs

#1 - Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson Jr. is entering the final year of his current contract with the Washington Commanders, so he has plenty of motivation to turn in a productive season. He finished as the WR29 in fantasy football last year, despite missing three games with an injury. He could be in a high-scoring offense if Jayden Daniels continues to perform, so he has plenty of factors that contribute to his upside.

#2 - Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Javonte Williams is an intriguing situation for the Dallas Cowboys this season as their likely starting running back. Rico Dowdle thrived in this role last year, but he departed for the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. The Cowboys have been one of the highest-scoring offenses in recent years, so if Williams can secure a featured role, he has massive sleeper potential.

#3 - Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco entered last season as one of the most hyped fantasy football running backs after finishing as the overall RB16 in the year before. He got off to a good start, finishing among the top 20 weekly running backs ion his first two games, before an injury derailed the rest of his season. If he can bounce back this year, the Knasas City Chiefs star could be one of the biggest steals in the draft.

#4 - JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

JK Dobbins proved once again last year that he can be an elite running back, but injuries have always been his biggest hurdle. He is hoping to stay healthy this season with the Denver Bronocs after departing the Los Angeles Chargers during the offseason. This makes him a risky pick, especially with rookie RJ Harvey competing for touches, but he's a cheap gamble that could pay off in a big way.

#5 - D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

D'Andre Swift has been consistently solid during his fantasy football career so far, finishing among the top 25 overall running backs in each of his five NFL seasons. He appears to have worklaod competition in the Chicago Bears' backfield, but he's still expected to be their opening starter. If new head coach Ben Johnson improves their offense as expected, Swift could be a breakout candidate.

