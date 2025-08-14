5 mid-round TE Fantasy Football draft targets who could win you the league in 2025 ft. Jake Ferguson

The 2025 Fantasy Football season will officially kick off within weeks, so all managers should be preparing their draft strategies. The tight end position has always been one of the most challenging to navigate due to the lack of elite options. One way to approach them is by targeting mid-round sleepers with league-winner upside, including the following five options.

Fantasy Football sleeper TEs in the mid-rounds of 2025 drafts

Sleeper TEs

#1 - Evan Engram, Denver Broncos

Evan Engram struggled last year, but this can mostly be explained by him missing eight games with injuries. He was an elite tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars previously, finishing as the TE2 and TE6 in the two years prior. He switched teams to the Denver Broncos during the offseason, and given their need for offensive playmakers, Engram is in an ideal spot to bounce back strongly.

#2 - Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts had another mediocre season last year as he continues to fail to get back to his elite level of production from his rookie campaign. He has been a middling Fantasy Football tight end for the rest of his career, but a breakout appears possible in the 2025 season. New quarterback Michael Penix Jr. lacks reliable passing targets, so Pitts could emerge with a large workload for the Atlanta Falcons.

#3 - Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson finished as a disappointing TE30 in Fantasy Football last year after an impressive TE8 finish in the season before. It's important to remember that Dak Prescott missed most of last season for the Dallas Cowboys, which could explain Ferguson's alarming regression. With a healthy Prescott this year, Ferguson profiles as one of the biggest sleepers with massive upside for the position.

#4 - Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren is likely the most attractive rookie tight end for the 2025 Fantasy Football season. He landed in an ideal situation with the Indianapolis Colts, where he has a clear path to a massive workload. They are one of the weakest teams in the entire NFL at the position and also have an unproven cast of wide receivers. Warren could be the weapon they have been desperately missing.

#5 - Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Dalton Kincaid was a bust in Fantasy Football last year, finishing as the overall TE29 after a promising TE12 finish in his rookie campaign the season before. He still plays in the Buffalo Bills' high-powered offense and on a roster that lacks elite receiving weapons. He also has the luxury of playing defending NFL MVP Josh Allen, so plenty of upside is present for Kincaid.

