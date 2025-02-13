5 mistakes Andy Reid should avoid after Chiefs' 2025 Super Bowl blunder vs Eagles

Andy Reid was seeking to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat in the Super Bowl. However, they failed miserably when they got blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, who exposed their weaknesses during their dominant 40-22 victory.

As the coach of the team, it is Reid's responsibility to oversee all aspects of the Chiefs, including their roster construction, coaching strategies and play-calling, among others. They fell short in several areas of their disastrous Super Bowl performance.

Here's a look at some things Reid should look to improve going forward.

Andy Reid's improvements for Chiefs after 2025 Super Bowl blowout against Eagles

#1 - Abandoning the run

Despite the Philadelphia Eagles getting out to a quick lead to start the Super Bowl and having a 24-0 edge by halftime, the Kansas City Chiefs still shouldn't have completely abandoned their ground game. They totaled just 11 carries in the entire game and four of them were Patrick Mahomes scrambles. This forced their offense to be one-dimensional, which contributed to the six sacks and two interceptions they gave up.

#2 - Offensive line deficiencies

The Eagles pressured Mahomes all game long and didn't have to blitz to do so. This disrupted the quarterback and forced him into one of his worst overall performances ever for three quarters. Andy Reid must address Kansas City's offensive line in the offseason, especially with All-Pro Trey Smith's pending free agency.

#3 - Blitzing to get pass rush

Unlike Philadelphia, who was able to generate consistent pressure without blitzing, the Chiefs almost exclusively relied on exotic blitzes drawn up by their defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, to get pressure on opposing QBs. It left their defensive backfield in danger at times and it was exposed during the Super Bowl, including a deep touchdown to DeVonta Smith that was essentially the dagger.

#4 - Lack of true WR1

Despite Xavier Worthy having a breakout rookie season for Kansas City, its offense lacked a reliable top option in its passing attack. Travis Kelce has served in this role in the past, despite being a tight end, but he turned in one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. Having an established WR1 would take some of the pressure off of Reid and Mahomes in the passing schemes.

#5 - Relying on Patrick Mahomes to always be spectacular

Mahomes has established himself as the best active QB in the NFL, as well as one of the best of all time. His ability to win games in just about any situation has been remarkable, including winning each of his past 17 games decided by just one score. Relying on his greatness resulted in the Chiefs having no plan B when he didn't bring his A-game to the Super Bowl this year.

