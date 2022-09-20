5 Most violent NFL fights feat. Mike Evans, Myles Garrett 

The NFL hosts one of the most violent games in the world. Football is one of the most physically brutal of all sports, as massively sized athletes line up across from each other and quite literally beat each other up for hours. It's part of what makes the NFL competitive and entertaining to watch, but sometimes things can get a bit out of control.

The physicality involved with football makes it somewhat understandable that players will lose their tempers at times. Sometimes these flare-ups have led to individual fights or even all-out brawls on the football field. Here are five of the most notable instances in NFL history.

#5 - Mike Evans vs. Marshon Lattimore

Mike Evans shoves Marshon Lattimore

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore have been in a rivalry for years. They play on two division rival teams and are often matched up in man-to-man coverage twice a year when they play against each other.

Evans and Lattimore are no strangers to trash talking, while the two are also known for being physical players. The feud boiled over in a Week 2 game during the 2022 NFL season. Lattimore got into a verbal argument with Tom Brady, resulting in Evans coming off the sidelines to shove Lattimore to the ground.

A brawl between the two teams erupted afterwards, causing Evans and Lattimore to both be ejected. Evans also received a one-game suspension for his part.

A brawl between the two teams erupted afterwards, causing Evans and Lattimore to both be ejected. Evans also received a one-game suspension for his part.

#4 - Deion Sanders vs. Andre Rison

Hall of Fame CB Deion Sanders

Cornerback Deion Sanders and wide receiver Andre Rison were once teammates together with the Atlanta Falcons. They were each considered some of the flashiest NFL players in their positions, often known for showboating and trash-talking their opponents.

Sanders and Rison faced off for the first time in 1994 after Sanders joined the San Francisco 49ers. Sanders had a big game, including returning a punt for a touchdown, whiel the 49ers won in a 42-3 blowout. Rison became frustrated, attacking Sanders at the beginning of a play and shoving him. The shove turned into each of them trading punches before being separated.

#3 - Joey Porter vs. William Green

Joey Porter helps tackle William Green

The Pittsburgh Steelers have often been known to have dominant defenses. They breed an attitude and culture of physicality on that side of the ball, while their tough and violent reputation has been a staple of the NFL franchise. Linebacker Joey Porter was one of the players who defined this mindset perfectly for the Steelers during his era.

Porter was one of the most feared linebackers in the NFL during his career, but in 2004 Cleveland Browns running back William Green wasn't intimidated at all. Green got into a verbal altercation with Porter prior to the game, which then turned physical after Porter spit in Green's face. Both players threw punches and were ejected for the incident.

#2 - Andre Johnson vs. Courtland Finnegan

Houston Texans WR Andre Johnson

Andre Johnson was one of the best wide receivers during his NFL career with the Houston Texans. He also built a solid reputation for good sportsmanship and was generally quiet and reserved for the majority of his NFL career. This wasn't the case for a single incident during the 2010 NFL season in a game against the Tennessee Titans, a division rival.

Titans cornerback Courtlan Finnegan was well known for being a heavy trash talker and even built a reputation for being a bit of a dirty player. Finnegan matched up against Johnson for most of the game and got under his skin despite the Texans coasting to an easy victory.

In the fourth quarter, Johnson snapped and lost his usually cool demeanor. He and Finnegan wrestled each other at the start of the play, before Johnson landed several punches on the controversial cornerback. Both players were ejected and fined, and while Johnson issued an apology after the game, Finnegan chose not to do the same.

#1 - Myles Garrett vs. Mason Rudolph

Myles Garrett swing a helmet at Mason Rudolph

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have been bitter rivals for many years. There have been many altercations between the two teams over the years, but none of them compare to what happened during the 2019 NFL season in one of the most epic fights of all time.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett got into an all-out fight with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Garrett claims Rudolph used a racial slur against him, which Rudolph denies, which eventually resulted in Garrett ripping off Rudolph's helmet and hitting him over the head with it.

The incident sparked an all-out brawl between the two teams on the field in a chaotic scene. Both players were fined for their involvement, but Garrett was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 NFL season.

The incident sparked an all-out brawl between the two teams on the field in a chaotic scene. Both players were fined for their involvement, but Garrett was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 NFL season.

