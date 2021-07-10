NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 New England Patriots players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

The New England Patriots are entering their second season 'post-Tom Brady'. In an effort to once again climb up the AFC East division, the Patriots haven't been afraid to spend money ahead of the new season.

Bill Belichick is also not afraid to part ways with players that he feels aren't going to help the team win.

The #Patriots may need to trade N'Keal Harry before the start of training camp. Here are the potential suitors, via @RealAlexBarth. https://t.co/F4zWmf0F5R — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) July 9, 2021

5 New England Patriots on the roster bubble going into training camp

#5 - N'Keal Harry, WR

When the Patriots drafted N'Keal Harry at the end of the first round of the 2019 draft, they believed they had gotten a steal. However, Harry hasn't been able to live up to those expectations.

In 2019, he struggled with an ankle injury and didn't make his NFL debut until November. He ended the season with just 105 yards and two touchdowns. His production didn't see much of an increase in 2020 as he tendered just 309 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Harry has been seen as a possible roster cut during training camp but now it seems he wants to be traded out of New England. It won't be easy for the Patriots to find a trade partner for Harry considering his lack of production.

Statement from #Patriots WR N’Keal Harry’s agent Jamal Tooson, who has formally requested a trade for the 2019 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/3xdJbbar28 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2021

#4 - Marcus Martin, OL

Marcus Martin was a third-round pick by the 49ers in 2014 and has since bounced around the NFL. Martin signed with the Patriots toward the end of the 2020 season.

With players like Trent Brown and Shaq Mason along with David Andres, Michael Onwenu and Isaiah Wynn, Martin just provides depth in the position. The Patriots can use that roster spot for a more integral position player.

#3 - Akeem Spence, DT

The veteran nose tackle spent most of the 2020 season on the Patriots' practice squad. Entering this upcoming season, Spence is listed as the fourth-string tackle on the depth chart. At almost 30 years old, it seems that Spence's best days are behind him.

#2 - Nick Folk, K

Veteran kicker Nick Folk will have competition at training camp later this month. The Patriots signed just one undrafted free agent after the conclusion of the draft in Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin. At 36 years old, Folk still had over 90% field goal attempts but, with younger competition present, he may be on the outside looking in.

#1 - Carl Davis, DT

Defensive tackle Carl Davis was signed to a contract extension this past year by the Patriots. However, it doesn't seem as though he has a definite spot on the 2021 roster. Davis is currently listed fourth on the depth chart and has battled injuries the last few seasons.

