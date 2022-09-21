5 NFL backup QBs who outperformed starters feat. Nick Foles

The quarterbacks are the most important players in the entire NFL. Their individual output directly impacts their team's success as it has been proven many times in NFL history that an elite quarterback is capable of carrying a team. Conversely, a deficient quarterback can often hold back even the best of rosters.

When an NFL team has to play their back-up quarterback for one reason or another, it can sometimes derail a season completely. Other times, the back-up quarterback may come in and surprise everyone by outplaying the starter. Here are five examples of the latter type from NFL history.

#1 - Kurt Warner

Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner

When Trent Green suffered a season-ending knee injury during a preseason game ahead of the 1999 NFL season, most assumed the St. Louis Rams' season was over. The Rams would now have to rely on Kurt Warner, an unproven back-up with no great pedigree.

Warner shocked the world as he went on to become one of the greatest underdog stories of all time. He helped the Rams make two Super Bowl appearances and win a ring in one of them. He was named the NFL MVP twice during his legendary career on his way to the Hall of Fame.

#2 - Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

While Tony Romo is one of the greatest quarterbacks in Dallas Cowboys history, he was unable to keep his job following a strong rookie performance by Dak Prescott.

Romo was expected to lead the Cowboys to be Super Bowl contenders during the 2016 season, as he had done before, but an early injury forced him to be sidelined.

Prescott was just a fourth-round draft pick and was considered more of a developmental project to potentially earn playing time in later years.

He was instead thrust into the starting role and immediately thrived, leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record. Prescott was named the starter moving forward, so Romo decided to retire earlier than originally planned.

#3 - Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. While he was projected to eventually be their starting quarterback, they opted to have him back up Tyrod Taylor to open his rookie year, giving him time to develop his skillset.

Herbert was thrown into the starting role sooner than planned when Taylor's lung was punctured while receiving a relatively routine pain-killing injection for a rib injury. Herbert made the most of his opportunity, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and never giving the starting job back to Taylor.

#4 - Nick Foles

Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles

While Carson Wentz had a breakout year during the 2017 NFL season, it was Nick Foles who became the true hero for the Philadelphia Eagles. Wentz played well enough to earn the Eagles the top seed in the playoffs that year, but was injured before the postseason started.

Foles stepped in and had a magical run for the Eagles, resulting in a Super Bowl victory against the heavily-favored New England Patriots. Foles was named the MVP of the game after accounting for four total touchdowns and outlasting Tom Brady in a 41-33 victory.

It's unknown how far Wentz could have taken the Eagles that year, but Foles went all the way with a Super Bowl ring.

#5 - Tom Brady

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady is one of the greatest underdog stories in sports history. He was a relatively low-rated quarterback prospect, as demonstrated by being selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, but overcame the doubters by becoming the greatest of all time.

Brady first received his opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots when Drew Bledsoe, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL at the time, was injured. After Bledsoe fully recovered, Brady played too well to lose the job and would eventually lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl rings over the next two decades.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far