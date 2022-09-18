LA Chargers doctor overseeing Justin Herbert's fractured rib cartilage being sued for $5 million over medical malpractice

Justin Herbert suffered a rib injury during the Los Angeles Chargers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2022-23 NFL season. He was diagnosed with a fractured rib cartilage by Dr. David S. Gazzaniga, the Chargers' team doctor who also runs the Newport Orthopedic Institute.

According to a recent report, Dr. Gazzaniga is currently being sued by Tyrod Taylor, the Chargers' former starting quarterback. The case was served around the time Justin Herbert officially took over the job during the 2020-21 NFL season. Taylor is apparently seeking at least $5 million in a lawsuit claiming malpractice against Dr. Gazzaniga. The doctor treated him for an injury early on in the 2020-21 season.

Ironically, Taylor suffered a rib injury similar to the one that Justin Herbert was recently diagnosed with. Taylor was preparing to play a game against the Chiefs and was being treated for his fractured ribs prior to kickoff. He received an injection from Dr. Gazzaniga to help him deal with the pain and allow him to make his scheduled start in the game.

Things took a turn for the worse when Taylor's lung was punctured, complicating his injury status and forcing him to miss the Chargers' game against the Chiefs. Justin Herbert, still a rookie at the time, would fill in for Taylor and make the first start of his career.

Tyrod Taylor claims medical malpractice is why he lost his starting QB job to Justin Herbert with Chargers

Justin Herbert was immediately impressive while filling in and would eventually win the starting job outright. Taylor never started another game for the Chargers. This is where Taylor's lawsuit stems from, as he is claiming a botched injection from Dr. Gazzaniga is the reason why he lost his job as the starter.

He was forced to enter free agency as a back-up option.

Taylor's lawsuit contests that the change in his job title cost him a minimum of $5 million when he eventually signed a new contract with the Houston Texans.

He spent one season with them and is now with the New York Giants to serve as a back-up to Daniel Jones.

The case was initially scheduled to go to trial in November 2022, but has been rescheduled for April 2023. Both sides agreed it was in their best interest to wait until the conclusion of the 2022-23 NFL season.

